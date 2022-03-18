Sarah Michelle Gellar shows off her bikini body, says ‘Weekend me is more fun’ 

Sarah Michelle Gellar sizzles in new bikini pictures. Pic credit: ©Imagecollect.com/Admedia

Sarah Michelle Gellar is more fun on the weekend, so she claims in her latest bikini pictures.

The Buffy star shared two new bikini pictures on her social media page. The actress and mom showed off her toned tummy in the photos.

The new photos feature a slightly sunburned Sarah on the water, enjoying her weekend.

Sarah has been in the headlines recently because her show Buffy The Vampire Slayer just turned 25 years old.

Sarah Michelle Gellar flaunts her bikini body in new pictures

Sarah Michelle Gellar posted two new Instagram pictures to her social media page. The mom-of-two showed fans that she still has it, as she revealed her toned body in the smokin’ hot shots.

A sun-kissed Sarah sported aviator sunglasses and smiled for the camera in the first picture.

She rocked a black bikini with one strap that wrapped over her sunburned shoulder. She wore a simple gold chain necklace in the pictures.

Sarah removed her shades for the second picture, which featured the actress in a natural state. She wore no makeup, and her wind-blown hair was down in loose waves. The background featured bright blue water, skies, and a big boat in the distance, as the actress appeared to be on vacation.

She wrote for the caption, “Weekend me is more fun… weekend me away from home… the most fun.”

Fans and fellow actors approved of Sarah’s new photos.

Pic credit: @sarahmgellar/Instagram

Amanda Kloots wrote, “Gorgeous!!!!!! Wow.”

Pic credit: @sarahmgellar/Instagram

Sarah’s Buffy the Vampire Slayer co-star Emma Caulfield commented, “But wait.. I’m not there.”

Sarah, who turns 45 years old next month, seemed to be starting the celebrations a little early.

Sarah Michelle Gellar celebrates the 25th anniversary of Buffy The Vampire Slayer

Sarah Michelle Gellar is known for her role as the trouble-making Kathryn in Cruel Intentions, but her role as Buffy in Buffy the Vampire Slayer has a cult following. The Joss Whedon creation aired from 1997-2003, with Sarah as the lead character, hunting supernatural creatures.

Sarah Michelle Gellar Celebrates 25th Anniversary Of 'Buffy The Vampire Slayer'

Buffy won two Primetime Emmys and received numerous nominations while it was on the air.

Nostalgic fans are celebrating the 25th anniversary of their favorite supernatural slayer. Sarah has expressed that she would welcome a reboot of the show.

Sarah Michelle Gellar revealed who she would like to see in a Buffy reboot. Sarah said that she would love for Zendaya to star in a reboot of the show.

Time will tell if Buffy will see another iteration.