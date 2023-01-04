Sarah Michelle Gellar is sharing a vacation photo dump with her husband, Freddie Prinze Jr., as the lovebirds enjoy paradise. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Philip Vaughan/ACE Pictures

Sarah Michelle Gellar showed that she could slay more than just vampires, serving major looks on vacation with her husband, Freddie Prinze Jr.

Sarah shared a jam-packed carousel with her 4.1 million Instagram followers, many of whom rewarded the actress with likes and comments.

Sarah, who is no stranger to turning heads, captivated the attention of her followers with her toned figure and sun-kissed complexion for a recent vacation.

The Buffy actress has also maintained the attention of her longtime husband after the two married in 2002.

Sarah’s recent post showed that the love between the couple is still very much alive as they posed for multiple selfies.

The beach vacation was likely a much-needed break for the couple, and the photos were the perfect reminder of their love and strength.

Another reminder of the love between Sarah and Freddie would be their two children, Charlotte and Rocky.

However, the latest social media post was all about mom and dad.

Sarah Michelle Gellar stuns in bikini for vacation pics

The first picture showed a beautiful Sarah on the side of the frame, with palm trees serving as the background. The blonde beauty smiled and looked into the distance with blue and sunny skies above her.

The second shot featured Sarah standing on a pebbly beach in front of a massive tree. She wore a black dress with a plunging neckline, giving major beach vibes with an air of sophistication.

A swipe right revealed Sarah and Freddie, with the Buffy actress rocking a gold New Year’s Eve-themed hat while snuggling her man.

Another photo saw Sarah in selfie mode rocking a two-toned blue bikini. The actress leaned toward the camera with her blonde locks falling past her shoulders.

Other pictures featured the loving couple engaged in outdoor activities such as boating and zip-lining.

Sarah’s caption read, “Vacation photo dump… will accept guesses for what I’m doing in the last one (you probably won’t get it right).”

While Sarah’s vacation destination may have been a secret, her philosophy of working out is not.

Sarah Michelle Gellar’s workouts include yoga and pilates

Sarah spoke with SELF magazine about putting less pressure on herself when it came to exercise.

She said that after giving birth, she became less strict with herself.

Sarah said, “I still work out, but not five days a week. I do pilates, I run on the treadmill.”

Sarah said that she made healthier decisions, employing lifestyle changes that promoted health.

She continued, “I walk to the soundstage rather than taking the cart. I wish I could say I was in the best shape of my life right now, but I don’t put the same pressure on myself that I used to.”

With the arrival of 2023, Sarah looks better than ever.