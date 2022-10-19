Sarah Michelle Gellar is in a tiny black skirt for a throwback. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Carrie-nelson

Sarah Michelle Gellar has been a household name for almost three decades.

She held many roles over the years, but Buffy the Vampire Slayer is likely the most well-known.

However, the small screen wasn’t her only place.

Sarah Michelle Gellar was cast alongside Jennifer Love Hewitt, Freddie Prinze Jr, and Ryan Phillippe in I Know What You Did Last Summer, which recently celebrated 25 years since its release.

The movie had less than stellar reviews. However, it made plenty of money at the box office and helped to launch the four stars’ careers into more significant roles.

To celebrate the 25th anniversary of the release, Sarah Michelle Gellar took to her Instagram Story to show off a throwback photo of the cast.

A young Sarah Michelle Gellar stuns in tiny black skirt

Taking to her Instagram Story, Sarah Michelle Gellar showed off a promo photo for I Know What You Did Last Summer.

She posed next to Ryan Phillippe while Jennifer Love Hewitt was with Freddie Prinze Jr. She wore a tiny thigh-skimming black skirt and a white shirt with her midriff showing.

As of October 7, it has been 25 years since I Know What You Did Last Summer debuted in theaters. The movie did well for itself in the end, spawning two sequels.

Sarah Michelle Gellar returns to TV

After a long hiatus from acting, Sarah Michelle Gellar is returning to the supernatural world.

She will play a role in the upcoming Wolf Pack series, exclusively on Paramount+.

Sarah Michelle Gellar attended New York ComicCon, where the trailer for the series was released. It is connected to Teen Wolf, so there is already a fanbase for the show. While it likely won’t be as lucrative as Buffy the Vampire Slayer, seeing her step back into acting will be good.

Recently, she shared a view from the “trailer park” where she was filming Wolf Pack. Sarah Michelle Gellar joked about it, but what she wore was nothing to laugh about. Her wardrobe has been on point lately, showing off her toned body and youthful looks.

Stepping back into the acting world seemed to be an easy transition for the blonde beauty. She has been the biggest champion for her friend, Selma Blair, during her Dancing with the Stars stint. Sarah Michelle Gellar showed up for her, which was quite a big deal. When Selma announced she was leaving the show due to health concerns, she posted a sweet tribute to her friend to show her support.

Wolf Pack will debut in January 2023 on Paramount+.