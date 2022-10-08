Sarah Michelle Gellar looks fit in busty top and tight pants

Sarah Michelle Gellar stepped out in New York showing off her fit physique. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Billy Bennight/AdMedia

Sarah Michelle Gellar is at Comic-Con this weekend, and she’s enjoying everything New York has to offer.

The Buffy the Vampire Slayer star was in attendance to show off her new series, Wolf Pack, which will debut early next year.

After a day of events and fun, Sarah stepped out to enjoy a meal in a form-fitting outfit, highlighting her fit body.

Even though it was past Labor Day, that didn’t stop the blonde beauty from wearing a white and black busty top paired with black figure-hugging flared pants, there was also a little peek at her midriff visible in the photo.

She completed the outfit with black platform heels, reminiscent of the early 2000s era of fashion.

A black jacket covered her shoulders as she left the restaurant.

Wolf Pack trailer

After revealing she was returning to television earlier this year, Sarah Michelle Gellar debuted the trailer of her new show, Wolf Pack. It’s part of the Teen Wolf genre and looks to be exclusively airing on Paramount+ early next year.

She shared the trailer on Instagram, writing, “Find your pack 01/26/23”

This is Sarah’s return to television and the world of supernatural beings, which is exciting for fans who were a part of her Buffy days. She is not only starring in the series but also part of the behind-the-scenes action.

Recently, the former soap star shared a photo in the “trailer park,” which likely came from the site where the trailers are set up for wardrobe, makeup, and running lines. Sarah looked gorgeous in the selfie, which highlighted her good hair and makeup.

Sarah Michelle Gellar supports her friends

Even though she is in the middle of a television show, Sarah Michelle Gellar is never too busy to support her friends.

As Selma Blair appears on Dancing with the Stars, Sarah was there to show her friend support and cheer her on as she competes to show others that they can do anything they set their minds to.

Friendships are important, and some of Sarah’s longest ones are still going strong. She gave Kelly Ripa a shout-out for making it in her book. Those two go back to the All My Children days when Sarah played Kendall and Kelly was Hayley.

It’s been decades in the business for Sarah Michelle Gellar, yet it looks like she hasn’t aged a day.