Sarah Michelle Gellar rocks a casual ensemble for an outing in California. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Kevan Brooks/AdMedia

Sarah Michelle Gellar kept things cool and casual as she grabbed a coffee while rocking a band hoodie and leggings.

The Hollywood legend might have been on a laid-back outing but that didn’t stop her from coming through with a look!

For over 20 years, Sarah has wowed fans thanks to her roles in endless iconic ‘90s and ‘00s movies.

The wife of Freddie Prinze Jr. has also had plenty of major fashion moments over the years.

On Tuesday (January 3) the Buffy the Vampire Slayer alum was snapped out in Culver City, California on a coffee run.

For her coffee fix, Sarah brought the ‘90s vibes while rocking a cream Rolling Stones hoodie, emblazoned with the band’s iconic logo.

Sarah Michelle Gellar rocks ‘90s hoodie for casual outing

She teamed the throwback hoodie with a cropped black leather jacket, adding a touch of edge and style to her casual ensemble.

Sarah also slipped herself into a pair of black leggings that hugged every inch of her age-defying figure.

The I Know What You Did Last Summer star appeared to go makeup free for the outing, letting her natural beauty shine.

Sarah Michelle Gellar looked amazing as she headed out on a coffee run. Pic credit: BACKGRID

As she made her way about town, Sarah styled her iconic blonde tresses behind her ears, with sleek strands blowing in the wind.

Finishing off the look, the stunner donned white sneakers as well as a black crocodile crossbody bag and hoop earrings.

Sarah Michelle Gellar ‘loves’ food

Sarah Michelle truly slays in every single snap she posts, and at every event she attends, she radiates too.

Even now, aged 45, she still looks as flawless as she did in her vampire-slaying days.

But, like most of us, the Cruel Intentions star has admitted that she loves to eat.

“I love food—but I don’t like junk food,” she told Health, as CNN reports.

The stunner also loves to hit the gym, and her equipment of choice? A treadmill.

“I like anything outdoors. But I’m just as happy on a treadmill. I love Pilates,” she added.

In 2021, the mom-of-two spoke to Bustle where she said she has been, “very into PLATFIT,” as well as, “cardio with the dogs.”

“I also do Studio MDR in LA. They jerry-rigged a traditional Pilates machine to make it impossibly hard,” she revealed.

Sarah Michelle launches cooking line Foodstirs

Sarah Michelle isn’t just a former butt-kicking vampire slayer and Hollywood legend, the blonde beauty is also a super successful businesswoman.

In 2015, she co-founded the cooking and lifestyle company Foodstirs sells organic and GMO-free baking mixes and kits.

Within three years, the brand has sold its products in more than 15,000 stores in the United States, as Forbes reports.

Despite achieving so much already, Sarah has big goals for her brand.

Speaking to People, Sarah said she aims to “ultimately have DIY crafting stores,” as well as a line of kitchen tools for kids.