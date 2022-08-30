Sarah Michelle Gellar is pretty in pink

Sarah Michelle Gellar was pretty in pink was a charity event. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Billy Bennight/Admedia

Sarah Michelle Gellar never shies away from causes she believes in.

The Buffy the Vampire Slayer star showed up pretty in pink as she attended an event for This is About Humanity.

She showed off her gorgeous legs in the thigh-skimming pink dress with puffed-out sleeves.

There isn’t anything that doesn’t look good on Sarah Michelle, but this dress turned her into a vision of pink. It was form-fitting and complimented her physique.

As a former soap actress on the now-defunct All My Children, she has always been above the curve in fashion. She has a cult following, and whatever she wears becomes a goal for her followers.

Showing her support for charity is important to Sarah Michelle Gellar, and This is About Humanity is one of those causes she supports.

What is This is About Humanity?

The cause that Sarah Michelle Gellar supports is important to many celebrities.

Their website details the cause by writing, “This Is About Humanity is a community dedicated to raising awareness about separated and reunified families and children at the border.”

Sign up for our newsletter!

They continued, “We educate others on being allies and advocates, and through our proximate trips to the border and our This is About Humanity fiscal sponsorship fund at the International Community Foundation we help support those individuals with essentials for living, access to legal services, mental wellness checkups, and other shelter projects. We also provide for a range of projects including educational bus trips to the border, donations to legal services, construction projects at shelters, as well as material goods for unaccompanied minors.”

It was founded in 2018, making this the fourth year for it to be up and running.

Pic credit: @sarahmgellar/Instagram

On her Instagram account, Sarah Michelle shared a reel from the event.

She captioned it, “Glamorous weekend celebrating @thisisabouthumanity and Oliver”

What is Sarah Michelle Gellar up to?

Sarah Michelle Gellar is known for acting, but she took a break following the loss of her co-star and on-screen father, Robin Williams.

She starred with him in The Crazy Ones before the actor died by suicide, and something in that moment changed for Sarah Michelle.

The actress told PEOPLE, “When I had kids — and it was right after Robin passed away — there was just so much going on in my life and I just said, ‘I need to take a break.'”

Sarah Michelle also discussed her upcoming project, Wolf Pack. She will play an arson investigator and serve as the executive director of the series, which will air on Paramount+.