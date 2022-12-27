Actress Sarah Michelle Gellar pictured at the iHeartRadio 102.7 KIIS FM Jingle Ball. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Billy Bennight/AdMedia

Sarah Michelle Gellar spent Christmas in warm weather and a hot pink swimsuit to channel her inner Barbie.

With her work in Buffy the Vampire Slayer and other high-profile roles in box office hits such as I Know What You Did Last Summer and Cruel Intentions, Gellar quickly became a Hollywood star.

The 45-year-old is in incredible shape and gave her fans a Christmas treat by sharing a stunning snap in a swimsuit.

She shared the photo with her over 4.1 million Instagram followers in which she posed with her hand on her hip and her blonde hair perfectly styled straight.

Sarah looked better than ever as she gazed across the balcony where the picture was taken.

In the caption, the Buffy The Vampire Slayer star wrote, “I’m a Barbie girl, in a Santa world #barbiesdreamvacation.”

She also shared a sweet photo with her longtime hubby Freddie Prinze Jr, with whom she shares two children.

Sarah Michelle Gellar’s diet and fitness routine

In an interview with Shape magazine, Sarah opened up about staying healthy. She told the outlet that she grows many of her own vegetables at home and focuses on nutrition to stay healthy.

Gellar also discussed how her workout routine had changed since her younger years when she filmed Buffy the Vampire Slayer.

“I think it’s become more emotional. [Exercise] used to be, sort of, ‘I have to do this, this is my job, this is work.’ But I think there’s an emotional component too, which is, it’s what clears my mind,” she explained, continuing:

“When I work out for an hour, I can sort of let everything else go, and I just focus on whatever the movement is and making sure it’s correct,” she said before adding that her change of approach to working out makes it, “less of a chore.”

Her exercise routine consists primarily of Pilates, and she attends studios that use the Megaformer, which is compared to the Pilates reformer and offers an intense strength and core workout.

Sarah Michelle Gellar almost didn’t take the Wolf Pack role

Gellar signed on to star and executive produce in the upcoming Paramount+ series Wolf Pack, but she initially had no intention of taking the role.

Earlier this year, during a Paramount + TCA presentation, Gellar said the script of the series convinced her to take the role, per Deadline.

She said she spoke to the showrunner Jeff Davis about how the series will tackle anxiety and depression among children and its connection to technology.