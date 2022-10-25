Sarah Michelle Gellar in preppy miniskirt needs opinions

Sarah Michelle Gellar looked stunning in a preppy, purple ensemble with a miniskirt. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Billy Bennight/AdMedia

Sarah Michelle Gellar got Halloween started early as she stunned in a fun schoolgirl outfit.

The 45-year-old star of the 90s smash series Buffy the Vampire Slayer has been increasing her online presence lately following her return to film with the hit movie Do Revenge, starring Maya Hawke and Camila Mendes.

Taking on the role of the headmaster to Maya and Camila’s high school characters in the Netflix flick, Sarah has been seeing her star rise again.

The 90s and 2000s icon took a break from the spotlight to focus on her two children and husband, Freddie Prinze, Jr. but has been making a splash with her roles in Do Revenge and the upcoming series Wolf Pack.

Making sure her social media accounts are up-to-date and fresh to match her rediscovered star status, Sarah has appeared to be having fun updating fans on her life and various projects.

In her most recent share, Sarah looked to be gearing up for Halloween as she donned preppy attire to experience high school all over again.

Sarah Michelle Gellar goes preppy for Halloween countdown

Seen in just one choice photograph, Sarah went all-in to embody a prep school student, captioning her shot with, “Sometimes you have to pretend to be someone else, to get what you want,” before saying she was counting down the days until Halloween.

“I told [director Jenn Kaytin] I was jealous I never got to wear the amazing costumes she designed for the Rosehill uniform… so…. But now the bigger question… am I more an Eleanor or Drea?!?” she asked her followers in a plea for votes.

Eleanor and Drea are the revengeful students portrayed by Camila and Maya.

Sarah may not have gotten to wear the uniforms designed for her younger co-stars in the film, but Sarah certainly proved that she, too, can rock a high school outfit any day despite no longer being a teenager herself.

The I Know What You Did Last Summer actress sported a purple-themed ensemble for her preview of Halloween fun to come.

Going a bit more covered on top, wearing a fuzzy, long-sleeve sweater with a violet mini-jacket draped over her shoulders and a purple-striped tie around her neck, Sarah had a little more fun with her lower half.

The star paired her sweater top with a flirty miniskirt for a signature prep school vibe, the hemline cutting off above her knees and a purple checkered pattern going across the material.

While the actress typically chooses to show off more conservative wear, Sarah had the internet buzzing over the summer when she sneaked in a little bikini snap to her Instagram Stories.

Sarah Michelle Gellar sizzles in bikini while makeup-free

In August, Sarah broke her Instagram hiatus with a stunning new photo as she gave fans a glimpse of her summer adventures.

Going makeup-free for a fun selfie, Sarah looked gorgeous as she posed in a bright orange two-piece, showing off her toned midriff and legs.

The swimwear had a bandeau-style top that hugged her curves, and while the bikini bottoms were not fully visible, it was clear the star’s fit lower appendages were in view underneath the ruched material.

Sarah will be seen in Wolf Pack in January on Paramount+ as she takes on the role of an arson investigator named Kirstin Ramsey.