Sarah Michelle Gellar showed up and showed out in black lace with a message about partying.

The Buffy actress posted on her Instagram Stories while wearing a black dress at a premiere night heading into the weekend.

Sarah’s 4.2 million Instagram followers were the first to see her stunning Wolf Pack looks.

Sarah looked nothing short of spectacular as she attended the premiere of her new series, Wolf Pack, which airs on Paramount Plus on January 26. She looked magical on the red carpet, wearing a colorful Oscar de la Renta number.

After the red carpet, Sarah strapped on her party dress, going sheer in a black lace gown by Leo Lin.

The dress featured thick straps and a sheer bodice with gorgeous lace embroidery.

Sarah Michelle Gellar stuns in Leo Lin gown

The gown touched the floor with a magnificent lace overlay, adding a chic vibe to the party dress.

Pic credit: @sarahmgellar/Instagram

She also shared a picture wearing the black lace dress on her main feed.

As she revealed, the event was too important to wear just one dress. Because she was the leading lady in the show, it was only fitting that she donned two exquisite gowns.

Her caption read, “You don’t think I stuck to just one look on premiere night?!? Dress @leolin_official shoes @katmaconie.”

Sarah Michelle Gellar slays in Oscar de la Renta

The second dress was a masterpiece, and Sarah referenced the artistry in another post.

She wore a magnificent Oscar de la Renta gown by creative director Fernando J. Garcia. The short sleeve mini dress featured beautiful shades of red and green for an earthy and elegant vibe. Sarah paired the dress with close-toed pumps by Christian Louboutin.

Sarah’s jewelry came courtesy of Amrapali Jewels, who hooked her up with exquisite emerald, diamond, and ruby earrings.

The dress was a definite win for Sarah, who secured two fashion victories at the premiere.

Sarah Michelle Gellar’s diet and workout routine

Sarah has been open about being a working mother and the pressure to stay thin in Hollywood. She has taken a decidedly refreshing approach, which she detailed in an interview with Shape magazine.

As Sarah revealed, she grew her own vegetables, allowing her and her family to have fresh produce at all times.

The actress explained, “I think nutrition is actually the basis for all of it [staying healthy] because it affects how we use our energy, how we sleep, all of those things.”

When it comes to exercising, Sarah knows her limits. While her husband, Freddie Prinze Jr., has the boxing itch, Sarah’s preferences differ.

Sarah has also sworn by Pilates, much like Kate Hudson, who has continually sung praises of the toning and flexibility-promoting routine.

Sarah said of Pilates, “It’s some of the hardest strength and core work I’ve done.”

Sarah headed into 2023 looking fabulous and ready to party, which seems like a great state of mind.