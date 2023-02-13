Sarah Michelle Gellar looked phenomenal as she took some time away from her busy schedule to enjoy a night in Atlanta, Georgia.

Buffy the Vampire Slayer actress was invited to The Savannah College of Art and Design, also known as SCAD, where she accepted her Icon Award.

Sarah was captured in a show-stopping ensemble that easily could have won an award all in itself.

The 45-year-old looked nothing short of perfect while she was joined by other celebrities like Wes Bentley and Craig Robinson.

However, Sarah made sure to capture the special moment as she shared a carousel of photos with her fans.

The blonde beauty decided to share the photos with her 4.2 million followers via Instagram.

Sarah Michelle Gellar is stylish in a beautiful purple gown as she accepts her honorary award

In the first slide, Sarah wowed her fans with her dress selection as she effortlessly glistened and glowed while she posed for the cameras.

The actress wore a lacy purple gown that accentuated her beautiful, slender figure. The vibrant piece featured a layer of floral-printed lace that covered the satin-textured dress.

The masterfully crafted dress was created and designed by Rodarte, who she tagged in the photographs.

For her shoes, Sarah went with a black, open-toed heel that provided her with some extra height for the night. Sarah even designated two slides at the very end to show off her special Jimmy Choo heels.

For her hair, Sarah styled her blonde locks in waves that trickled down past her shoulders.

To complete the fit, the celeb went with a bold and vibrant makeup selection. She went dark and edgy around the eyes, while in contrast, she paired her lip shade to perfectly match her purple dress.

As expected, Sarah nailed this look while she accepted her award looking like an absolute icon.

She captioned the post, “What a night. Swipe all the way right to see what I did (again).”

Sarah Michelle Gellar lands a lead role in Paramount’s new TV series Wolf Pack

Sarah has been keeping herself busy as she recently scored one of the lead roles in the new drama series Wolf Pack.

The first episode of Wolf Pack aired on January 26 and can now be streamed exclusively through Paramount Plus.

The TV series is based on two teenagers who had lived in California, however, their lives get entirely flipped upside down once a horrible wildfire breaks out and further awakens a supernatural creature.

Fans can now head to Paramount Plus to watch the new show, as Wolf Pack just released its third episode.

Sarah Michelle Gellar shares her love for animals as she teams up with Freshpet

Sarah has always been known to be incredibly vocal when it comes to her love for animals.

The blonde beauty has made it her mission to always help donate to animal organizations, specifically ones that spread awareness about rescue animals and shelters.

In another share, Sarah teamed up with Freshpet. Freshpet is a pet-focused company that sells a variety of different healthy food options for both cats and dogs.

For this particular post, Sarah teamed up with the company to help raise and further donate $150,000 to rescues across the country.

She posed with her rescue pup, Franz, as the two of them posed for the picture while she shared the special announcement.



She captioned the post, “I think we all know what my sweet rescue Franz means to me! We are teaming up with @Freshpet as judges for its 2022 Fresh Start initiative to give away over $150,000 to deserving rescues across the country! To enter, head to the link in the bio – ThankYouRescues.com – and share your story of how your rescue pet has changed your life and the rescue that made it possible. #ad #FreshpetFreshStart #freshpet.”