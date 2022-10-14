Sarah Michelle Gellar is gearing up for the weekend. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Billy Bennight/AdMedia

Sarah Michelle Gellar is weekend ready.

The beautiful blonde has been busy filming her new show, Wolf Pack.

She showed up for New York ComicCon so the trailer could debut, and she knocked it out of the park with her busty top, flared pants, and platform heels. Sarah was a blast from the past with her 90s fashion.

As Sarah gears up for the weekend, she wants to “respectfully and sexually bow out of Friday.”

With full glam on and her hair curled, Sarah had on jeans that she paired with an opened blouse, revealing her very lacy weekend bra.

After filming, a week full of events, and spending time with friends, as the weekend approaches, Sarah is more than ready to enjoy the coming days.

Sarah Michelle Gellar and Wolf Pack

The supernatural world has a draw for Sarah Michelle Gellar. After all, Buffy the Vampire Slayer has a huge cult following decades after it first aired.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Wolf Pack is part of that supernatural world, and while Sarah is behind the scenes, she will also play Kristin Ramsey.

This will be the first time she is back in several years, as the former All My Children star took a hiatus from acting as she focused on raising her children with her husband, Freddie Prinze Jr.

Speaking to Deadline, Sarah addressed why she chose to move forward with Wolf Pack after being pitched several shows over the years.

She said, “When I read the script [for Wolf Pack], and I spoke to Jeff, we discussed the issues he wanted to tackle mainly anxiety and depression among children, specifically having to do with their use of devices and the lack of connectivity. It’s something that I think about all the time, and it’s so prominent.”

Sarah Michelle Gellar looked stunning while supporting Selma Blair

Selma Blair is starring in the current season of Dancing with the Stars, and Sarah Michelle Gellar is throwing her support behind her friend.

She showed up to watch Selma and her partner dance, looking stunning in her chosen outfit. Sarah has been a big advocate for her friends, and with that comes showing up and being present.

Sarah chose a plunging black dress, showing off her stunning legs and fit physique. It was a perfect choice, as she posed for photos beside Selma on the dance floor.

Showing up and being there for people is something that makes Sarah Michelle Gellar a treasure.

Wolf Pack debuts January 2023 on Paramount+.