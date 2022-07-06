Sarah Jessica Parker, 57, sizzles in black swimsuit for vacation vibes

Sarah Jessica Parker got hearts racing when she was snapped rocking a black one-piece swimsuit while on vacation with her family. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/StarMaxWorldwide

Sarah Jessica Parker proved she’s still got it at age 57 as she rocked a black one-piece swimsuit during a vacation with her husband of 25 years, actor Matthew Broderick.

The longtime actress, who got her start at a young age doing Broadway shows before transitioning over to television and films, notably starring in the Kevin Bacon-led classic Footloose when she was just 18 years old, flaunted her toned physique in the swimwear while enjoying some down-time.

Sarah stunned in a black one-piece during a family getaway

Recently named one of the top 100 Most Influential People in the World by Time Magazine this year, Sarah was snapped by eager paparazzi as she graced the beaches of the Hamptons with Matthew.

Catching some rays in her plunging suit, Sarah gave the photographers an eyeful as she stretched her toned arms upwards for some hairdo rearranging and sprawled out on a towel to sun herself.

The actress was even caught pushing her spaghetti straps down around her chest in order to get a spread of rays over her skin and prevent those awkward tan lines from forming too prominently.

Sarah’s swimwear choice, a $445 dollar Malia Mills design, hugged her toned figure to reveal some super flat abs and fit legs as she and Matthew enjoyed their July 4 holiday weekend trip together.

The suit was in shockingly great form given that it’s a favorite of Sarah’s, with the actress having been seen wearing it on various beach trips over the last seven years.

You can see all the pics from her trip here.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Sarah Jessica Parker opens up about feud with Kim Cattrall

Although Sarah has been acting since a young age, it wasn’t until she snagged the title role in the hit television show Sex and the City that the actress really saw her Hollywood stardom begin to rise more prominently.

Acting opposite Kim Cattrall, Kristin Davis, and Cynthia Nixon, Sarah took on the fashionista character Carrie Bradshaw and had fans falling in love with the actress’ portrayal and the character’s story.

However, despite becoming an instant fan favorite, the show suffered from some behind-the-scenes drama in the form of a nasty spat that dredged out over the years between Kim and Sarah.

The argument began years ago after Sarah received a boost in pay of $300,000 dollars for helping to produce the show way back during Season 2 and Kim subsequently attempted to get more money for herself.

The negotiation for higher pay didn’t sit well with her costars and thus the grudge was born.

Keeping their friendship strictly professional as they continued to have to act chummy on-screen, Kim and Sarah’s relationship appeared to only get more strained over time.

Sarah opened up about the feud and discussed how painful the whole thing was, and continues to be, for her.

Talking to the Hollywood Reporter, Sarah shared that “it’s very hard to talk about the situation with Kim,” while adding that the media coverage hadn’t helped as it only added fuel to the issue.

“I’ve spent a lot of years working really hard to always be decent to everybody on the set, to take care of people, to be responsible to and for people, both my employers and the people that I feel I’m responsible for as a producer of the show,” Sarah went on, adding that “there just isn’t anyone else who’s ever talked about me this way.”