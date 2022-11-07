Sarah Hyland stuns in plunging pink pantsuit for Play-Doh Squished premiere

Sarah Hyland stuns on the 2019 Vanity Fair Oscar Party red carpet. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/ImagePressAgency

Sarah Hyland turned heads in an all-pink look.

She wore the outfit at the premiere of the Amazon series Play-Doh Squished.

Sarah hosted the competition series, and the first season is set to release on Freevee on November 11.

For the premiere, she wore a plunging pink blazer as a top and matching wide-leg pants.

The actress paired it with gold heels, small hoop earrings, and her hair down in a middle part.

From her bikini looks to her white minidresses, Sarah has shown that she has an incredible fashion sense.

Actress Sarah Hyland shows off her figure in a light-pink look. Pic Credit: MediaPunch / BACKGRID

Sarah Hyland’s Halloween look

Last month, Sarah decided to channel Morticia Addams for her Addams Family Halloween costume. And she did not disappoint.

She wore a plunging black maxi dress with a tight corset across her waist that hugged her amazing physique.

Sign up for our newsletter!

The actress complemented the dress with long black hair, silver earrings, and a bold red lip.

Her full makeup look was done by her go-to makeup artist Denika Bedrossian, who has also worked with Vanessa Morgan and Jenna Dewan.

She posed with her newlywed husband, Wells Adams, who dressed up as Gomez Addams in a striped suit.

The couple also had a star-studded wedding back in August of this year.

Sarah Hyland’s vitamin brand

With a successful acting and singing career, Sarah has now added being an entrepreneur to the list.

After the startup began development in 2020, Sarah joined as both a co-founder and a creative director for Source last year.

Source is a health and wellness vitamin brand where the vitamins are inside chocolate. All of the products are plant-based and organic.

The actress recently opened up about joining the company and already thinking about new products.

In an interview with Harper’s Bazaar, she said that “It’s been so fun to get on phone calls, come up with new product ideas, and see those actually come to life. I’m proud to create an easy and delicious way for everyone to consume their daily supplements.”

The actress also shared her love of vitamins in general. “I take a lot of vitamins and dietary supplements anyway and run everything by my doctors just in case. And it’s so nice to be able to cut down my pill volume and give myself a little treat with chocolate at the same time.”

Source is only available on the company’s online website. The company’s Instagram has over 20 thousand followers.