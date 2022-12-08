Sarah Hyland is perfection in a tiny black dress that fits like a glove for a fashionable reveal. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Birdie Thompson/AdMedia

Sarah Hyland looked glowing and gorgeous as the actress posed in a little black dress.

The Modern Family alum posted her latest look in a black dress that perfectly fit the actress.

Sarah had a highly emotional few weeks, celebrating her 32nd birthday on Thanksgiving. She also did promotional appearances for her latest role in the NBC series Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin — a show she starred in alongside Adam Devine and Jameela Jamil. Finally, Sarah and her husband, Wells Adams, said goodbye to their furbaby, Carl.

However, Sarah still had a prominent appearance lined up. Last night, Sarah and Wells walked the red carpet at the People’s Choice Awards.

The newlyweds dressed to impress, but Sarah took centerstage.

The first photo showed Sarah up close and highlighted her fabulous glow.

Sarah Hyland stuns in black Vera Wang

Sarah looked spectacular in a Vera Wang gown with asymmetrical sleeves and one shoulder featuring floral detailing. The dress also had a built-in bra that fit Sarah’s curves perfectly.

The material at Sarah’s waist had layers of ruffles with a hem that ended at the top of Sarah’s thighs.

Sarah sported bright red nails with a massive wedding ring, a pink diamond ring, and an eye-catching emerald ring.

Her hair had a center part with soft waves matching her feminine makeup. Sarah’s caked face had lined eyes, long lashes, bronzed cheeks, and a glossy lip.

A swipe right revealed Sarah’s entire outfit, which she completed with peep-toe platform shoes.

Sarah was sure to tag the team of stylists and artists who helped get her red-carpet ready.

Her caption read, “Baby Doll-Face ✨.”

While Sarah’s glow was evident, the actress was not shy about sharing her beauty secrets. As it turned out, Sarah has created a product that may have the same effect on customers.

Sarah Hyland launches Sourse

Sarah Hyland’s latest venture, Sourse, has a catchy name and a promising concept.

Sourse is a line of chocolate bites infused with vitamins. Each Sourse has a different flavor and benefits, thanks to ingredients like Vitamin B 12, L-theanine, and anti-oxidants.

The Sourse motto, “Snackable skincare,” aptly describes the benefits of the snacks.

So far, fans can choose from five varieties: Glow, Hype, Mood, Beauty, and Energy.

Fans can purchase Sourse, which now appears on the shelves of 100 Whole Foods stores in the United States.