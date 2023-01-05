Sarah Hyland is stunning for a New Year’s celebration with her friends and husband, Wells Adams, sharing images of the gathering on social media. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Birdie Thompson/AdMedia

Sarah Hyland has never been shy about making fashion statements; her latest social media post was evidence of that.

Sarah enjoyed a New Year’s celebration with her husband, Wells Adams, and some friends.

The Modern Family star wowed in a skintight red dress with a plunging neckline and a midi hem.

She posted several images of the get-together on her Instagram, and fans quickly rewarded her with likes and comments.

Sarah and Wells had glamorous energy at the New Year’s celebration, and looked like they had a great time.

Sarah looked stunning in her red dress, as the tight material created a beautiful silhouette. Meanwhile, Wells looked dapper in a black suit with a white button-down shirt and matching tie.

Sarah Hyland is stunning in a red dress for New Year’s Eve

The first picture from the IG carousel showed Sarah with her arms draped around Wells.

Sarah dripped in diamonds with earrings and a tiara, adding another level of sparkle to the look.

Her light brown tresses were pulled back, with pieces of her bangs framing her face.

Sarah wore black platform stilettos with her sparkly gown featuring peep-toes.

She topped off the look with a bold red lip that perfectly matched her dress.

A swipe right revealed Wells and Sarah in a warm embrace, kissing to ring in 2023.

Other shots featured Sarah and her crew in a rustic cabin with a fireplace adding to the ambiance of the evening.

The NYC native’s fashion sense has continually evolved as the actress has grown.

Sarah’s style hasn’t been the only thing that has had fans talking throughout the years.

The actress has also been open about her health issues, including her battle with kidney dysplasia and her struggles with mental health. Sarah has used her platform to speak about the importance of self-care and advocated for mental health awareness.

One way that Sarah has promoted positive health has been through her September-launched company, Sourse.

Sarah Hyland releases Sourse

Sarah dropped a delicious take on beauty, with chocolate snacks packed with healthy ingredients, like l-theanine. As Sarah likely knows, if you feel good, you will look better, which is one of the premises behind the brand.

Sarah’s Sourse snack bits offer vegan, vitamin-infused chocolate that is said to promote health and create a beautiful glow.

Sourse has chocolate vitamin-infused flavors, including Glow, Beauty, Hype, and Energy.

Fans can purchase Sourse on the website for the brand or at select Whole Foods locations.