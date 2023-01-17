Sarah Hyland appeared at the Critics Choice and showed love to The White Lotus star Jennifer Coolidge. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Paul Smith/Featureflash

2023 seems to be the year of Jennifer Coolidge, and Sarah Hyland just joined the growing list of celebrities who have shown their love for the award-winning legend.

The Modern Family alum was among many well-known names in attendance at the 28th Annual Critics’ Choice Awards, marking Hollywood’s continuation of awards season.

As Monsters and Critics reported, last week, the 80th Annual Golden Globes took place with major fashion and cultural moments.

For the latest installment of awards show ceremonies, Sarah dazzled on the red carpet with her husband, Wells Adams, by her side.

However, for Sarah’s recent Instagram post capturing the night, the pictures were all about her.

Sarah posted a two-part IG carousel showing her stunning red carpet look, plus an onstage moment, with her 10.2 million followers.

Sarah Hyland stuns in black at the 28th Annual Critics’ Choice Awards

Sarah started her carousel strong with a side shot showing her stunning cutout gown.

The Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin star rocked a sleeveless floor-length black dress with one asymmetrical strap crossing her chest. The gown showed Sarah’s abs, thanks to a cutout on one side of her body.

She accessorized with gold bangles and rings on each finger, looking gorgeous and glamorous.

Sarah’s caption read, “Thank you @criticschoice for helping me cross ‘Personally handing Jennifer Coolidge an award’ off my bucket list.”

However, Sarah’s chic makeup and stylish tresses were arguably the star of the show.

Sarah opted for wispy bangs and loose waves, with tresses falling just past her shoulders.

And those looking to achieve Sarah’s natural glow are in luck because her makeup artist revealed all the products used to create the face beat.

Sarah Hyland’s Critics’ Choice Awards makeup

Sarah Hyland’s award show glow was undeniable.

Luckily for fans, her makeup artist, Denika Bedrossian, spilled tea on all the products she used to achieve Sarah’s look.

A caption for the post read, in part, “For Sara’s [sic] Critics Choice Awards look, we wanted to keep it really classy but sexy with a little bit of a 90s flair. After prepping the skin using my favorite #facegym tools, I wanted to achieve a gorgeous glow from within.”

Denika used the Grande Cosmetics Grande GLOW Plumping Liquid Highlighter in French Pearl and the Grande POP Plumping Liquid Blush in Sweet Peach for Sarah’s face.

The artist used Victoria Beckham Beauty Lid Lustre in Velvet, Grande LINER Liquid Eyeliner, and Grande DRAMA mascara for Sarah’s eyes.

For Sarah’s brows, she used the Grande BROW 2-in-1 Tinted Brow Gel + Brow Enhancing Serum in Medium. Denika finished the red carpet look with Grande LIPS Hydrating Lip Plumper in Toasted Apricot.

All products used on Sarah are available at Sephora.