Sarah Hyland promoted her latest acting efforts on The Voice and looked gorgeous in a braless black dress. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Peter West/ACE Pictures

Sarah Hyland made a surprise appearance on The Voice in a daring black gown as the newlywed promoted her latest acting gig.

She looked glam in the plunging dress that featured long sleeves and a shirred detail around the midsection.

Her hair was styled in a side part with soft curls and she added glittery silver hoops and a delicate necklace as accessories. The actress opted for soft glam makeup with neat, thick brows and glossy lips as she got all dolled up for a busy day of promotions.

The Modern Family star first appeared on The Kelly Clarkson Show, where she showed off her vocal talents.

Then, Sarah visited The Voice–where Kelly Clarkson also served as a judge– to continue her promotional duties for Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin.

Sarah looked happy and excited in one clip, shared by an Instagram page for The Voice.

As host Carson Daly interviewed Sarah’s co-star, German comedian Flula Borg, the actress seemed amused while she participated in the skit.

Sarah and Flula played the roles of The Voice super fans, and they brought colorful posters to show their devotion.

Another post showed Sarah and Flula from backstage holding up their “SUPERFAN” posters in excitement.

Sarah drummed up publicity for the television series that appeared on the same network as The Voice.

Sarah Hyland stars in Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin

Sarah’s latest gig saw her reunite with actor Adam Devine who appeared on Modern Family as a love interest to her character, Haley Dunphy.

The television show, Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin follows Adam’s character, Bumper, as he moves to Berlin in pursuit of career success.

Sarah’s character Heidi joins along with Jameela Jamil and Flula Borg.

Fans can catch Season 1 of the new series on Peacock.

Sarah glowed as she underwent a day of appearances, and she might attribute her energy and vitality to her recent business venture.

Sarah Hyland promotes her brand, Sourse

Sarah launched a nutritional chocolate, Sourse, which is touted as snackable skincare.

Fans can choose from three flavors: Glow, Mood, and Beauty, with chocolate snacks offering different health benefits.

The chocolate nutrition bites have special ingredients like B12, L-theanine, and biotin, which promote mental well-being, healthy skin and nails, and overall balance.

Sarah promoted the brand on Instagram and wrote, “Introducing the Daily Glow Duo. My company @trysourse has teamed up with @joannavargas to pair her amazing Daily Serum with our bestselling Glow Bites! Incredible alone, but the ULTIMATE glow when combined 🥰 “

“It’s a powerful regimen that delivers the right nutrients for healthy skin from the inside out ✨,” she added.

With a successful acting career and burgeoning business, it seems there is nothing that Sarah can’t do.