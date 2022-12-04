Sarah Hyland showed off her fabulous figure in a tiny dress. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Sarah Hyland looked like the most beautiful night owl the world has ever seen, wearing a thigh-skimming minidress for an appearance on The Late Late Show.

The 32-year-old showstopper stood with her back against a striped wall and her arms outstretched in the figure-flattering number, which featured stunning sequin accents.

Her signature brunette locks were slicked down her back with a chic center part, and of course, her makeup was a vision of doe-eyed perfection.

She accessorized the look with gold hoop earrings and strappy heels to further accentuate her super-toned legs. Oh, and it was impossible not to notice the massive diamond engagement ring sparkling on her left hand!

Sarah, who recently held the wedding of the century with her hubby Wells Adams, started small in her acting career before landing big-time roles on hit shows like Modern Family and Love Island.

Sign up for our newsletter!

She tagged all of the designers as well as her glam team in the post, adding, “Late late last night 💥.”

Sarah Hyland showed off her toned tummy in chic white crop top with black skirt

Sarah looked like she was stolen from a different era yesterday as she unveiled her sculpted midriff in a chic white crop top with a flowy black skirt.

The five-foot-two beauty wore her hair in loose waves while glancing over her shoulder and paired the dreamy ensemble with black heels.

The second photo showed a close-up of her striking face, with eyelashes sent straight to the heavens and a slick of pink gloss on her pouty lips.

She captioned the share, “Amo il dolce 🧁,” which translates to, “I love dessert 🧁.”

Sarah Hyland to promote the Daily Glow Duo by snackable skincare brand Sourse

In case you haven’t heard the fantastic news, Sarah joined Sourse, a vitamin-infused snack brand, back in January as its creative director and co-founder.

In a recent post promoting the brand’s new Daily Glow Duo, a collaboration with Joanna Vargas Skincare, Sarah walked her fans through all the perks of the “powerful regimen.”

The results truly speak for themselves, as Sarah’s luminous complexion is more than enough to light up a whole room.

But still, she makes sure to regularly promote the products on her page, sharing all the goodness with her 10.1M followers and keeping them up to date on new happenings.

In the post’s thumbnail, the gorgeous New York native could be seen wearing what was quite literally the tiniest bikini top ever while chomping down on a product package.

Sarah has been very candid about her own health issues throughout the years, as she was diagnosed with kidney dysplasia as a child and several other chronic health issues, including endometriosis.

When speaking about the Sourse partnership, she said, “It was the perfect working relationship. I’ve had a long life of eating chocolate, which is my background. Because of all of my health issues, I take probably 30 pills a day, inclusive of supplements that I have to take. I’ve actually been able to cut back on pills because now I’m able to take them with Sourse.”