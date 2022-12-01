Sarah Hyland is beautiful in New York as she celebrates her birthday with a black blazer for a Dior moment. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/AdMedia

Sarah Hyland celebrated her late November birthday with a New York moment featuring an open blazer and little underneath.

The Modern Family actress took to her Instagram to celebrate being in New York during this special time of the year.

She posted a single picture from the backseat of a chauffeured car with her 10.1 million Instagram followers, who have received Pitch Perfect promotional content all week from Sarah.

Sarah began promoting Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin, which premiered the day before her birthday, appearing on The Kelly Clarkson Show and The Voice.

Sarah’s latest post was slightly different because it was all about her rather than her acting endeavors.

Last week, Sarah celebrated her 32nd birthday during the Thanksgiving holiday. The wife of Wells Adams had a lot on her plate and didn’t get the chance to acknowledge her birthday with an IG post until today. But Sarah showed the big reveal was worth the wait, delighting in a chic and elegant ensemble.

Sarah Hyland in blazer serves ‘New York Minute’

Sarah struck a pose, raising both hands to her fabulous sunglasses and displaying her trendy acrylic nails, which were light pink.

Sarah wore a Dorothee Schumacher blazer and tagged the designer in the shot. She went shirtless underneath the blazer, with a hint of her gray bra peeking out underneath.

Sarah’s dark locks were sleek, straight, and shiny, parted in the center and cascading down her back.

She slightly lowered her sunglasses to reveal winged eyeliner, defined brows, and mascara on her lashes. Sarah’s caked face was partially thanks to Dior Beauty, and she also tagged the designer in her post.

Sarah’s caption read, “A New York Birthday Minute ✨.”

Sarah’s glow was undeniable, and she has expressed a desire to help fans capture the same essence with her latest business venture.

Sarah Hyland releases Sourse snack bites

Sarah nearly broke the internet when she posed on her honeymoon in the Maldives, rocking a glittery bikini. While she looked fantastic, the bright packaging she prominently displayed certainly piqued followers’ interest.

As fans learned, Sarah held Glow Bites from her Sourse line, a vegan, vitamin-infused chocolate said to help promote skin health and create a beautiful glow.

The Sourse slogan is “snackable skincare” because the brand has claimed that its tasty chocolate bites promote healthy skin, thanks to ingredients like B12 and l-theanine.

Other chocolate vitamin-infused varieties include Beauty, Hype, and Energy, with the treats available at select Whole Foods locations.