Sarah Hyland rocks white mini dress to celebrate 2 year anniversary of original Wells Adams wedding date

Their big day might have been delayed due to the pandemic but that didn’t stop Sarah Highland, 31, and Wells Adams, 38, from celebrating their original wedding date.

The Modern Family actress posted a series of photos of the couple with the caption, “2 years of would be married bliss.” In the bridal-themed photos, Hyland is rocking a fringed white dress while the groom-to-be is dressed in a suit with his tie undone. The couple posed next to a vintage car.

Based on the wedding-themed photos, their big day is bound to be a stylish affair. While they haven’t released a wedding date, the couple will be heading down the aisle soon.

Neither star has shared many details about their big day, but the bride did give us a few hints about what she’ll be wearing at the wedding.

Hyland told Extra’s Katie Krause that she would be wearing not one, but two dresses on the big day. The stylish Modern Family star will have many opportunities to show off on her wedding day.

While the couple has kept most of their wedding plans to themselves, we know their famous friends are ready to finally help them celebrate.

Sarah Hyland has been celebrating with bridesmaid Vanessa Hudgens

Bridesmaid Vanessa Hudgens was one of the bride’s many friends in attendance at her bachelorette party in Mexico a few weeks ago. The bridal party stayed at the Casa Aramara resort in Punta De Mita, Mexico during their trip.

After the festivities, the star took to Instagram to share pictures from the trip. In one snap, the bride posed in a white bathing suit while surrounded by guests wearing matching black swimwear.

She captioned the group photo, “Bachelorette Trip of my dreams 💕 I love these humans with all of my heart and feel so much gratitude for the space we hold for each other. You all are MAGIC ✨”

Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams have a busy summer

With the bachelorette party in the books, Hyland’s one step closer to walking down the aisle.

While they’ve had plenty of time to plan for the big day, since getting engaged in 2019, the two stars have been busier than ever.

Bachelorette alum, Adams, is a fan favorite bartender on Bachelor in Paradise and his future bride recently landed a reality show of her own. Hyland took over as the host of Love Island USA for Season 4 on Peacock.