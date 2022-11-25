Sarah Hyland celebrated her birthday and received words of praise from friends. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Birdie Thompson/AdMedia

While many people were tucking into their Thanksgiving dinners, Sarah Hyland was celebrating her 32nd birthday, which happened to coincide with the American holiday.

Sarah received a ton of love on the anniversary of her birth, with her husband, Wells Adams, dedicating a heartfelt post to the actress and some friends showing admiration for their pal.

One friend posted a picture of Sarah in a white bikini on a beach and added a loving message to accompany the shot. Sarah seemed to appreciate the gesture because she reposted the bikini picture on her Instagram Stories.

The shot showed the animated actress as she stood knee-deep in ocean water, backed by bright blue, cloudless skies. She placed one arm behind her head and the other in the air with a fruity cocktail in hand.

The Modern Family actress sported a white bikini with gold fasteners and a cutout in the center of the bodice. She paired the white bikini with matching bottoms featuring stringy straps on each hip.

The friend revealed in a caption that accompanied the shot that Sarah was an inspiration and a queen. Sarah has certainly served as an inspiration to others because of her candidness regarding her medical condition.

Pic credit: @sarahhyland/Instagram

Sarah Hyland’s kidney dysplasia struggles

Sarah has been open about her medical condition, kidney dysplasia, where the organs don’t fully form inside the womb.

The actress had to undergo a physically taxing kidney transplant, receiving an organ from her dad, because her kidneys weren’t working properly.

But as Sarah revealed, her body began to reject the kidney in October 2016.

Sarah told SELF, “Christmas break, New Year’s, Thanksgiving, my birthday, all of that spent in the hospital.”

Eventually, Sarah had to receive another kidney–this one from her brother.

She explained. “When a family member gives you a second chance at life, and it fails, it almost feels like it’s your fault. It’s not. But it does.”

Sarah learned to live in the moment and that tomorrow wasn’t promised. She has also created a brand of tasty supplements that are supposed to promote health.

Sarah Hyland invites fans to try Sourse

Sarah Hyland dropped a new line of healthy chocolates that add to a person’s glow. The brand, Sourse, has an array of vitamin-infused chocolate, each touting different benefits.

One of the treats Sourse offers is the Glow Bites, which are plant-based snacks featuring chocolate and nutritional ingredients. Sarah also released Sourse Beauty Bites and Sourse Mood Bites with ingredients like B12, L-theanine, and biotin.

Sarah has become the face of her tasty and nutritious snack, promoting the line on her social media.