Sarah Hyland in white bathing suit for bachelorette party

Sarah Hyland celebrated her bachelorette party with friends.

Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams are finally going to get married, almost three years after getting engaged.

Though they haven’t publicly released an official date, it should be soon, as Sarah recently posted pictures to social media from her bridal shower and bachelorette party.

The Modern Family star posed in a white swimsuit with the word “Bride” written across the top, and her group of friends surrounded her in black swimsuits with the word “Bridesmaid” written on them in white.

Sarah wore a pair of white, heart-shaped sunglasses, and natural, wild curls in her hair in the Instagram post.

The group was clearly having some fun in the sun as they posed in front of a clear, blue sky and absolutely stunning ocean.

The photo received over 85k likes, including one from former Bachelorette Katie Thurston.

Sarah wrote in the caption, “Bachelorette Trip of my dreams 💕 I love these humans with all of my heart and feel so much gratitude for the space we hold for each other. You all are MAGIC ✨”

“Thank you @casaaramara for hosting the most amazing celebration!!! #casaaramara.”

Sarah and her fiance, Bachelor Nation alum and Bachelor in Paradise’s resident bartender, Wells Adams, got engaged in the summer of 2019 after dating for two years.

However, like many other couples, their nuptials were postponed twice due to the coronavirus pandemic, but it looks as if they are finally going to get the wedding of their dreams.

In December 2021, Wells talked to Us Weekly about the canceled plans, saying “Yeah, [we] put the brakes on our wedding twice. I mean, obviously, like, we definitely want to figure it out and have the freaking thing.”

He continued, “So, we’re thinking next year, we’ll finally [get married], unless, like, some other weird thing happens and who knows, it might. I wouldn’t put anything against this world these days, but fingers crossed [that] no other crazy things happen and we will be married.”

So far, it looks as if their hopes for a summer 2022 wedding are finally going to happen, which must give them a sigh of relief.

Sarah recently posted gorgeous shots from their engagement shoot, looking as if she was already wearing a wedding dress.

In one picture, Sarah wore a longer white dress with a veil as she and Wells walked through a field, and in another shot she wore a short, flapper-style white dress with white strappy heels as she and her fiance got affectionate next to a vintage car.