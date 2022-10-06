Sarah Hyland in skimpiest bikini hits the beach

Actress Sarah Hyland is gorgeous as she rocks a bikini on a white sand beach. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/David Acosta/Image Press Agency

Sarah Hyland looked gorgeous in a barely-there bikini as she went strapless for a beach photoshoot with her new husband, Wells Adams.

The Modern Family alum shared two photos on her Instagram page today.

The first was the money shot featuring the actress as she luxuriated underneath the sun rays on a white sand beach.

The second shot was all business as Sarah promoted a supplement that promised to help skin health.

The pictures looked straight out of a magazine, with bright blue skies and fluffy clouds that could have been hand-painted.

Sarah wore a tiny bikini top paired with a colorful sarong.

Sarah Hyland stuns in skimpy bikini on beach

Sarah’s bikini was light-colored and bandeau-style, with a knot in the center of the bodice.

She pivoted her hips and pointed her toe to reveal her tanned legs.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Sarah had a sunkissed look as she placed one hand in her soaking wet hair, which cascaded down her back and blew in the wind. She wore layered necklaces, multiple bracelets, and silver hoop earrings.

The actress also showed her sparkling ring, which popped against her tanned skin.

She held the dark chocolate supplements that she promoted in her other hand.

Sarah sported cat-eye sunglasses, protecting her gorgeous light eyes from harmful UV rays.

Behind Sarah, the ocean was calm in a brilliant shade of blue, transitioning to crystal clear as the depths became more shallow.

She added a geotag of Patina Maldives in the Fari Islands, giving fans a location as a reference point.

The caption read, “First ever #instagramhusband picture taken @patinamaldives aka Heaven 📸: @wellsadams aka My Husband.”

Sarah still had a newlywed glow a little more than one month after getting married to Wells Adams.

Sarah Hyland weds longtime love Wells Adams

Wells and Sarah enjoyed a beautiful wedding ceremony at Sunstone Winery near scenic Santa Barbara, California. The two made it official on August 20, 2022, after two years of delays because of the global pandemic.

Sarah was a vision in a gorgeous Vera Wang gown with loose curls and soft makeup.

It was a Modern Family reunion of sorts, with Sofia Vergara, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Ariel Winter, Julie Bowen, and Nolan Gould in attendance for the celebration.

The Bachelor In Paradise bartender also had members of Bachelor Nation in attendance, with Chris Soules, Ben Higgins, Nick Viall, Jason Tartick, and Kaitlyn Bristowe making the guest list.

As Sarah and Wells navigate their first year of marriage, they will likely continue to keep fans updated with loving photos.