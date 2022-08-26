Sarah Hyland in sheer skirt for wedding day garter show off

Sarah Hyalnd looked fabulous in a sheer white skirt. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Birdie Thompson/ADmedia

Sarah Hyland looked fabulous in a sheer white skirt with matching lingerie to show off her wedding day garter.

The Modern Family actress took to social media to showcase her garter, a piece of bridal lingerie worn under a wedding dress.

In the mysterious black and white photo, Sarah is posing with one leg elevated on a chair, showing off her fabulous legs and a luxe wedding garter from Fleur Du Mal.

Fleur Du Mal is a luxury lingerie boutique located in Soho, New York City. The brand focuses on making everyday lingerie and upscale bridal initiates, selling primarily online or in designer stores like Barneys.

The newly married actress tagged Fleur Du Mal in her post and is wearing the garter featured in their Luxe Bridal Gift Set.

To get the look, this gift set it’s available on the Fleur Du Mal website and retails for a whopping $238.

Sarah paired the garter with a tasteful opaque white robe with white rose detailing and a matching mini lounge set.

She was also wearing white heels with a fuzzy strap that pulled the whole look together. Sarah kept her post caption straight to the point with the simple line, “She wore a garter on her wedding day.”

Her husband, the iconic Bachelor in Paradise bartender, Wells Adams, seemed to love the look, replying to her caption, “You didn’t wear it for long 😏”.

Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams flirting on Instagram Pic credit: @sarahhyland/Instagram

Sarah’s 9.7 million followers flooded her comments with words of praise. Of course, this isn’t the first time fans have been obsessed with her iconic wedding day fashion choices.

Sarah Hyland’s iconic wedding day fashion

The American actress is known for having a unique everyday style and her wedding day was no different. Featuring two wedding dresses from none other than the most famous wedding designer, Vera Wang herself, Sarah’s wedding looks were outstanding.

Sarah’s ceremony ballgown featured a sweetheart neckline, a hand-pleated bodice, and delicate tulle sleeves for a French twist. It was made of light ivory silk and boasted a high slit to show off her fabulous shoes.

For her after-party dress, Sarah went with a classic Italian look. This soft white Italian crepe gown featured bold tulle sleeves, a draped neckline, and macrame lace that was placed by hand.

Both dresses looked incredible on her, which is no surprise, given her natural beauty.

Sarah Hyland and Wells Adam’s star-studded wedding day

The new Adam’s Family put on a fantastic star-studded wedding event that made history. Tons of celebs from Bachelor Nation and the Modern Family cast came together to celebrate the two love birds.

On August 20th, 2022, Sarah Hyland and Well’s Adams said I do at the Sunstone Winery in Santa Ynez, California.