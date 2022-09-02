Sarah Hyland in bikini celebrates Funboy floaties

Sarah Hyland smiling close up. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/ Carrie-Nelson

Sarah Hyland is getting her floatie action on as she celebrates her favorite brand of inflatable, plus a friend’s birthday.

The Modern Family actress, fresh from her August wedding to Wells Adams, has been super busy on social media, and a recent Instagram post showed her fun side right from the water.

Earlier this week, Sarah posted an outdoor pool shot with a girlfriend.

The photo showed the former ABC star in a low-cut and underwire bikini in red, this as she and friend Ciara bobbed around a pool on a massive white Funboy floatie.

Sarah was sticking out her tongue as she rocked tinted shades and held a shot glass, with Ciara twinning with her in red swimwear and also holding a drink.

The gallery, which also included a dinner shot of the duo, continued with throwbacks of Sarah and Ciara, this as Sarah shouted out Ciara’s birthday.

In a caption, Sarah told her 9.8 million followers: “The Sag/Virgo duo you never thought you wanted but realized you always needed. It’s my favorite Virgo’s birthday today and I couldn’t be more grateful. @ciaracrobinson you’re the best friend I could ever wish for. Smart, funny, caring… not too needy or touchy feely… Emotions. Gross. You’re the sister I always wanted and I love you endlessly. Happy Solar Return Queen #lakehousewives.”

Fans have left over 89,000 likes.

Sarah Hyland shares bridal shower photo

Ciara was also included in a bridal party photo shared five days ago, this as Sarah continues to show off moments from her wedding, one that was delayed multiple times on account of the global pandemic.

Sarah and Wells wed at the Sunstone Winery in Santa Ynez, CA, on August 20.

Sarah Hyland’s wedding attracts retail giant Amazon

Sarah’s wedding to The Bachelorette alum Wells has proven so high-profile that it’s even attracted a major brand. Shortly before walking down the aisle, Sarah updated her Instagram jointly with Wells as she shared a kitchen snap, here shouting out kingpin online retailer Amazon.

“Our wedding gifts are starting to come in so we decided to pose in front of them! We are so excited to be working with @amazon ahead of our wedding day! To celebrate, we’ve curated a list of our favorite #amazonweddingregistry items that make great gifts for any couple building a new life together,” she wrote.

Also affiliated with Amazon are gymnast Aly Raisman and actor Will Smith.