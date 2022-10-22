Sarah Hyland shows off her body in a tiny bikini while on vacation. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Sarah Hyland is vacationing in the Maldives, and she is making everyone on Instagram jealous with her perfect view and her perfect bikini body.

With a photo credit to her new husband, Wells Adams, Sarah laid out on the sun shelf of a beautiful infinity pool at the Patina luxury resort in the Indian Ocean.

For what looks like a late honeymoon for the newlyweds, Sarah and Wells are having a ball, and her skimpy bikini is perfect for the occasion.

The dark string bikini top left Sarah’s back nearly bare as she lay on the water with her arms reaching out to stretch her body, and she looked directly at her husband as he snapped the shot.

Her thong bikini bottom was high-cut up her waist and showed off Sarah’s spectacular figure. The look truly left little to the imagination.

Sarah bent her knees and held her feet in the air to kick up her toned legs, and her hair was soaked from the pool. With a fun tropical drink just feet away, Sarah was clearly there for relaxation.

Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams married in August, with her co-star officiating

Sarah, 31, and Wells, 38, hosted a beautiful wedding ceremony at Sunstone Winery near Santa Barbara, California. Her Modern Family co-star Jesse Tyler Ferguson officiated the vows, which had been delayed for nearly two years because of the global pandemic.

Also in attendance were her co-stars Sofia Vergara and her son, Manolo Vergara, Julie Bowen, and Jesse Tyler Ferguson’s husband, Justin Mikita.

The couple has been together since 2017 and met on social media. Wells was on The Bachelorette and Bachelor in Paradise, and Sarah admitted she had a huge crush on him. She got her flirt on over Twitter, and the rest is history!

Sarah and Wells waited to get married for a good reason

The gorgeous couple intended to get married in August 2020, but once COVID-19 took over the world, they postponed their wedding multiple times.

Sarah is immunocompromised because she was born with kidney dysplasia, meaning her kidneys didn’t develop properly in utero and have never functioned well. She has battled kidney failure, dialysis, two kidney transplants, and many years of anti-rejection medication.

Sarah’s health and wellness are of utmost importance to her, so postponing the wedding and staying healthy was too crucial for the duo to risk it.