Sarah looked amazing on her vacation. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Carrie-nelson

She tied the knot with her new husband two months ago, and now Sarah Hyland is enjoying a well-deserved break with her hubby.

The 31-year-old actress looked incredible this week as she soaked up the sun with former reality star Wells Adams, 38, in the idyllic waters of the Maldives.

Wearing a palm print bikini top with high-waisted blue bottoms, Sarah accessorized her look with a pair of large hoop earrings, layered necklaces, and a dainty bracelet.

She added a pair of chic dark sunglasses and wore her long hair loose around her shoulders.

The cute couple shared a kiss as they posed with a fruity cocktail in each of their hands while in the clear ocean of the Sri Lankan islands.

“Paradise on Love Island,” Sarah told her 10 million Instagram followers.

Sarah Hyland soaks up the sun in ‘heaven’

The couple seems to be having a ball on their trip away.

In other pictures from the trip, Sarah looked terrific in a vacation-ready outfit.

Wearing a tiny white bandeau bikini top, she covered up with a rectangle-print sarong.

Wearing stylish half-moon-shaped black sunglasses, Sarah again looked as though she had just been for a swim, as she wore her hair wet.

“First ever #instagramhusband picture taken @patinamaldives aka Heaven,” Sarah captioned the images. Adding a camera emoji to give credit to her significant other, Sarah sweetly added, “@wellsadams – aka My Husband.”

Sarah Hyland celebrates Jess Tyler Ferguson’s birthday

After five years together, the happy couple married on August 20 this year in a lavish California ceremony.

And earlier this week, Sarah also took to Instagram to celebrate her Modern Family co-star Jesse Tyler Ferguson, who officiated their big day.

The actor turned 47 on October 22, and Sarah had some sweet words to share about him with her fans.

“To be married by @jessetyler was a dream and a privilege,” she wrote. “Jesse, you have been such an amazing friend, mentor, and an integral part of our lives. So happy birthday to the best officiant of all time! Our wedding truly would not have been as special without you.”

Sarah’s lavish ceremony was also attended by other cast members, including Sofia Vergara and her on-screen siblings Ariel Winter and Nolan Gould.

Julie Bowen, who played her mom in the series, also showed up to see her get married, as did the show’s creator, Steven Levitan.

Modern Family ran for 11 years until its final episode in April 2020.