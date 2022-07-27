Sarah Hyland delights in bikini from underwater cave

Sarah Hyland on the red carpet. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/ImagePressAgency

Sarah Hyland is thrilling fans as she flaunts her sensational bikini body while enjoying an underwater cave in Mexico.

The 31-year-old actress has been making headlines over July for going South of the Border to celebrate her bachelorette party, and a new post on her Instagram has been documenting the travels also attended by High School Musical star Vanessa Hudgens.

Posting on Tuesday, Sarah updated from the Gulf of Mexico’s Yucatán region, posting a snap of herself in a tiny blue bikini while enjoying a cave setting.

The photo showed the Modern Family alum posing in a cut-out and skimpy swim look, adding a gold belly chain and fun, heart-shaped shades.

Showing off her slim figure and sculpted abs, Sarah and a pal posed beneath dramatic cliffs, with their hands raised to the rocks above their heads, enjoying powder-fine sands while barefoot.

“Not one “Diamond in the Rough” but two 💎 #caveofwonders. Thank you @casaaramara #casaaramara ✨,” a caption read.

Fans will have spotted the word “BRIDE” written in the sand just behind Sarah’s friend. The sitcom star is celebrating her upcoming wedding to Wells Adams – the nuptials have already been delayed multiple times due to the global pandemic. Sarah is set to marry her beau later this year, and last month, she enjoyed her bridal shower.

Sarah Hyland finally marrying Wells Adam later this year

Sarah and The Bachelorette contestant Wells have been engaged since July 2019 – they’ve been together since 2017, though.

“I’ve said it before, everyone is so invested in the next thing. Like when we were dating, everyone was like, ‘When are you moving in?’ And when we moved in, everyone was like, ‘When are you going to get engaged?’ … It’s like, hold on, don’t forget that the destination isn’t what it’s about, the journey is what’s fun,” Adams told ET in August 2019. “We’re, like, a month into being engaged and I’ve never been engaged before and I assume I’m never going to be again, so I kind of want to just enjoy this little time.”

Sarah Hyland enjoys Mexico bachelorette party

The new Love Island host has kept her Instagram followers updated on the Mexico bachelorette shenanigans. On July 14, she shared a massive group boat shot with everyone in “BRIDESMAID” swimsuits – Sarah herself contrasted her crowd of BFFs while in a white one-piece with “BRIDE” written across the front.

Sarah is followed by 9.5 million on Instagram.