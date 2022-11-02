Sarah Hyland dressed up with Wells Adams for a semi-spooky Halloween. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/S_Bukley

Sarah Hylands’s honeymoon recently ended, but her life as a newlywed is just getting started.

The upcoming year may bring lots of laughs if her latest joint pictures with Wells Adams are any indication.

Sarah and Wells may be the Adams family now, but on Halloween, the lovers channeled the Addams Family with fantastic success.

The newlyweds shared their versions of Morticia and Gomez Addams on their Instagram pages.

The first image showed Sarah in a long black wig with a matching corset dress and a long flowing skirt. Sarah’s shirt had a lace-up center, showing quite a bit of skin. The Modern Family alum held her hand to the side to reveal her black and red manicure. She rocked Morticia’s signature makeup with bright red lips, blue eye shadow, and thin eyebrows.

Meanwhile, Wells posed behind her in a gray and black pinstripe suit with a bow tie. The Bachelor in Paradise bartender held a cigar and had a thin mustache as he accompanied his woman

Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams dress as Morticia and Gomez Addams

The couple posed in front of a Halloween-themed alter with black roses, a crow, and decorative pumpkins placed strategically.

The second picture offered a zoomed-out view which showed more of the couple’s outfits. Sarah extended her arm to reveal her flowing sleeves, and Wells grabbed her arm, placing a kiss on her wrist.

Sign up for our newsletter!

The shot also revealed another member of their family– an adorable dog. The dog matched Wells and looked intently at the couple, dressed in a suit.

A swipe right revealed a second dog, also dressed in a costume.

The two continued to strike poses in subsequent photos, sharing a bit of PDA in the shots.

As Sarah and Wells let loose and had some fun, the actress has continued to work hard with her various business pursuits, including a supplement line.

Sarah Hyland loves Sourse vitamins

During Sarah’s honeymoon, she shared bikini photos that went somewhat viral. But the smart businesswoman was sure to plug a brand she loved into the bikini photos. She carried a bright blue bag of chocolates, and the label said that the chocolate benefits skin health.

Sarah carried a snack containing chocolate and vitamins.

The Sourse Instagram touts “vitamin-infused chocolate to look and feel your best.”

Sarah, whose famous face and glow are virtually undeniable, serves as the perfect spokesperson for Sourse. The actress reportedly served as the creative director for the latest shoot, and it appeared that her efforts were a great success.