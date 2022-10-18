Sara Sampaio looks beautiful in diamond earrings and a bold red lip. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Birdie Thompson/AdMedia

Sara Sampaio is a beautiful Portuguese model primarily known for her appearances as a Victoria’s Secret angel.

She continues to be a style icon who loves sharing her passion for fashion by posting on her social media.

It’s October now, so the chilly weather is starting to settle in, and with that comes a lot of changes in everyone’s wardrobe.

Sampaio gave her followers some inspiration by wearing a classic yet timeless autumn outfit that can be worn for a casual day out.

She wore an all-black outfit, including a black long-sleeve turtle neck.

The model left some space to show a little skin between the bottom of her shirt and the top of her chic miniskirt, allowing her to show off her toned figure.

Sara Sampaio shows off legs in a perfect autumn outfit

Next, Sara opted to wear super cool boots with small heels, perfect for walking around all day.

For accessories, she decided to wear a big pair of squared black glasses and put her hair back into a slick and curly ponytail.

Sign up for our newsletter!

She also adorned her red manicured hands with a gold ring and a black and gold thin watch on her wrist.

One of the stars of this look was the leather YSL shoulder bag she was carrying.

Sampaio posted a set of pictures to her Instagram and captioned this post, “Weekend stroll.”

Sara Sampaio talks about her relationship with her body

Sampaio started modeling when she was just 15 years old. At 16, she won a hair modeling from Pantene contest in Portugal. It was after that that she was signed to an agency.

The 31-year-old model spoke to Elle magazine about her morning and skincare routine, among many more topics. One of the subjects was the relationship with her body and what she sees when she looks in the mirror.

The model said, “I started modeling where you’re working with the most beautiful women in the world, and you’re constantly compared to one another. […] I really learned to take my body for what it is; love it if I put on weight, love it if I lose weight – we’re all human beings, we fluctuate, but I used to be really hard on myself.”

Sampaio seems to be in a much better place regarding her body and her mental health.