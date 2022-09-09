Sara Sampaio stuns in shimmery backless dress

Sara Sampaio’s eyes look stunning in black smokey eyeshadow look. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Sarah Sampaio looks amazing in a shimmery backless dress.

Like many other celebrities, Sampaio finds herself in beautiful Venice, Italy for the Venice Film Festival.

The Portuguese model attends the premiere of The Son at said event.

She showed off her impressive figure by wearing a gorgeous backless dress with a high neck and long sleeves.

Her dark hair was styled into a perfect bun with a mid part, and a smokey eye shadow completed her look.

To accessorize she put on a pair of silver diamond earrings and a couple of rings as well.

Venice means glamour, and Sampaio sure delivered.

The 31-year-old model shared a compilation of pictures from her red carpet look with her 8.3 million followers.

In this set of pictures, we can see various angles from her iconic black shimmery dress. Not only is it backless, but it also has a sexy slit on the leg.

For her shoes, she chose a classy pair of black heels with some more diamond details around the ankle.

Sampaio captioned this post, “‘the son’ premiere #venicefilmfestival wearing @hassanzadeh_jewlery and @pinkoofficial.”

She also tagged the people responsible for her look: for makeup Sam Tsan and Charlotte Tilbury, as well as for her hair, Domenica Ricciardi.

Sarah Sampaio talks about mental health in lockdown

Sarah Sampaio is best known for being one of Victoria’s Secret Angels, as well as a Giorgio Armani beauty ambassador, and working for the recognized brand, Calzedonia.

In an interview with Elle Magazine, the model talked a little about her morning and night routine, her usual habits, as well as some mental health.

When asked what she sees when she looks in the mirror she responded, “I really learned to take my body for what it is; love it if I put on weight, love it if I lose weight – we’re all human beings, we fluctuate but I used to be really hard on myself. It’s one of those things when you’re in your formative years, you really take it personally but now I’m like, I’ve put on weight this quarantine and my boobs grew and I’m like this is great!”

She also talked about what she does to deal with stress by saying, “I’m still trying to figure this out. I suffer from a lot of anxiety and depression. I’m on medication, which really helps, but there’s still some anxiety. For me, what works the best is learning when I need my own space and my own time; and if I just need to spend the whole day watching TV, that’s what I’m going to do. Putting those kinds of needs in front of constantly having to do something because if you’re not, you’re not working hard enough.”

We love to see a model who prioritizes her mental and physical health.