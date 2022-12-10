Portuguese supermodel Sara Sampaio pictured at the Revolve Festival held at the Merv Griffin Estate. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/ImagePressAgency

Sara Sampaio was a bikini lover in a stunning ad campaign for the Italian swimwear brand.

The former Victoria’s Secret Angel is one of the top models in the world and a Giorgio Armani beauty ambassador.

The 31-year-old took to Zanzibar, Tanzania for her latest ad campaign in collaboration with Bikini Lovers.

In the photoshoot she shared with her Instagram followers, she put her flawless physique in an orange bikini.

The Portuguese model went topless in one of the photos in which she posed in the sea holding on to a wood barrier.

Sign up for our newsletter!

“In my element for @bikinilovers. I’m such a water baby I didn’t want to leave 🧜🏼‍♀️,” she wrote in the caption of the IG post.

Sara Sampaio workout routine to maintain her model looks

In an interview with The Cut, Sampaio opened up about her fitness routine. She told the outlet that she does SLT, which is a workout routine known as, Strengthen – Lengthen – Tone.

It is a high-intensity workout that utilizes pilates techniques combined with cardio and strength training.

“I tried SLT for the first time five or six years ago when I first got to New York. It was really hard, it was too hard. Then I was training for the Victoria’s Secret show last year and gave it another try,” she said.

She continued, “I really liked it, it was not as hard. I think they had changed it a little bit. I could actually go through a whole class without feeling like I was going to break down.”

She also said she goes for short runs when the weather permits. When it comes to dieting, Sara revealed that she prefers a balanced diet after attempting a low-carb diet.

“It’s all about balance. If you’ve had a long day and you really want a burger, just have that burger or pizza and maybe for lunch the next day you have fish with vegetables or salad with chicken,” she said.

On Instagram, the model shared one of her workouts with personal trainer Jason Walsh’s Rise Movement, where she showcased her balance and strength.

Sara Sampaio stuns in red to celebrate women

Sara looked stunning in a red dress to attend The Red Sea International Film Festival which hosted the Celebration of Women in Cinema gala earlier this week. They partnered with Vanity Fair Italia for the event at the Park Hyatt, Jeddah to celebrate female talent in the fashion and film industry.

She shared several photos from the event on her Instagram page.

Sara posed alongside other models and business executives connected to the event.