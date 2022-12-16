Sara Sampaio stunned in a black romper. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/ImagePressAgency

Sara Sampaio wasn’t messing around when she got dressed for a night out in Paris.

The Portuguese model slipped into a black sequined romper that showed off her sculpted physique, namely those mile-long legs!

However, the most eye-catching part of the ensemble was the plunging neckline, which came to a close right above her belly button.

Sara heightened the look with vibrant red lipstick, ornate gold earrings, and a timelessly sleek hairstyle.

In the very last photo, she gave the camera a megawatt smile, probably because she was standing next to an oversized bottle of champagne in a glass case.

She captioned the share, “Beautiful night in paris. Thank you @moetchandon 🥂.”

Sara Sampaio shared getting ready photos before her trip to Paris

Sara gave her followers an inside look into her life, posting a string of photos showing her getting ready for the trip to Paris.

The five-foot-eight bombshell could be seen leaning over to adjust her strappy black heels, wearing a classy halter dress with sheer tights.

She accessorized the chic outfit with a few pieces of gold jewelry and wore her signature brunette locks in an elegant braid cascading down her back.

Sara Sampaio sizzled in a revealing bikini for BIKINI LOVERS partnership

Sara dropped jaws last week with a carousel of sexy snaps from her recent photoshoot for BIKINI LOVERS.

The 31-year-old Victoria’s Secret Angel struck several risqué poses in the water wearing a skimpy orange bikini, with one photo showing her ditching the ruffled top altogether.

As an ambassador for the Italian brand, she has been captured in several sexy suits lately, showing off her ultra-fit figure.

Naturally, most people are curious about how Sara maintains her stunning physique, and she shared all her secrets during an interview with The Cut.

She sang the praises of SLT workouts (strengthen, lengthen, and tone), and in terms of diet she said, “It’s all about balance.”

Sara tagged the swimsuit brand and the photographers in the caption, adding, “‘I’m such a water baby I didn’t want to leave 🧜🏼‍♀️.”

Despite her incredible success as a model, Sara still struggles with her mental health, just like so many others.

During an interview with Sports Illustrated Swimsuit, she opened up about her long-running battles with Trichotillomania (compulsive hair pulling), body tics, and anxiety.

She explained, “My tricho started when I was 15, but even before that, I already had a lot of body ticks. Like I would [blink rapidly] with my eyes constantly.”

Sara added, “I tend to pick a lot of my lips as well. And now I feel the need to do certain body movements. I don’t know if it’s because I just have so much tension everywhere that I feel like it just releases it.”