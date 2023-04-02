Dutch fashion model Sanne Vloet showed off her beauty and fit physique to announce that she’s ready for summer with a stunning view.

Sanne has captivated her fans and followers with her stunning good looks and body to match.

In a recent Instagram carousel post, the former Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show model continued to do so.

She donned a sports bra and matching leggings from the clothing brand Goldbergh to let her fans know she was ready for warmer temperatures.

Sanne posed amid a gorgeous backdrop, including a pebblestone walk, green plants, lush grasses, and hills capped with mountains.

Sanne’s dark blonde hair was worn down in a center part, and she appeared to be makeup-free in the snaps, showcasing her natural beauty.

In the first slide, Sanne struck a modelesque pose, clad in her sports bra and matching leggings set with a white jacket tied around her waist. Sanne’s ensemble highlighted her taut and toned abs as well as her long and lean legs.

Dutch model Sanne Vloet stuns in lilac activewear as she waits for summer to arrive

Her fit and slender frame took center stage in the next slide, too, as she peered into the distance.

Sanne put the jacket on for the third slide as she stood in front of a stone wall. She put her hands on her hips and again gazed into the distance.

The fourth and final slide saw Sanne pulling the jacket’s hood over her head as she looked at the ground. The sunlight cast a beautiful glow on her dewy complexion in the shot.

“I’m ready for SUMMER! @goldbergh #MyGoldbergh,” Sanne captioned her post.

Sanne is a Goldbergh partner

For the photo carousel, Sanne donned Goldbergh’s East End bra in lilac, which retails for $179 and is also available in black or black sandstone. Sanne’s leggings were the Skyline tights in lilac, which are also available in black and sandstone and come with a $219 price tag.

Sanne’s jacket, the Avic Anorak in white, also comes in spring green, lilac, and black and retails for $449. All of Sanne’s pieces can be purchased at Goldbergh.com.

As a Goldbergh partner and fitness model, Sanne knows that it’s important for her to stay in shape. She recently shared what she eats on a typical day in another Instagram post.

Sanne shares her typical diet

Before her first workout, Sanne typically enjoys Chia seed pudding with blueberries and almond butter for breakfast. After getting in her first workout, Sanne enjoys a vanilla protein smoothie as a snack, consisting of a frozen banana, a date, a scoop of protein powder, cinnamon, ice cubes, and almond butter.

For lunch, Sanne munches on scrambled eggs with roasted butternut squash, half an avocado, micro greens, and vegan cream cheese on an almond flour wrap.

For her second snack, Sanne enjoys a gluten-free, dairy-free, soy-free cookie from Nowhere Bakery. To hydrate, Sanne sips sparkling water with apple ginger juice, and lots of water.

To finish off her day, Sanne’s dinner often consists of grilled chicken with fennel avocado salad, steamed broccoli, and white rice.

Clearly, Sanne has found a diet that keeps her healthy, energized, and looking fantastic.