Sanjiv Sam Gambhir death: Scientist dies the same day he received Stanford’s highest honor

Dr. Sanjiv Sam Gambhir, an acclaimed scientist-physician, has died from cancer at age 57. He was the director of the Molecular Imaging Program at Stanford and the Chairman of the Department of Radiology at Stanford University School of Medicine.

Sam Gambhir is best known for his work in early cancer detection and advancing molecular imaging, which is potentially vital in detecting and diagnosing metabolic diseases such as cancer, and neurological and cardiovascular diseases.

Gambhir has received numerous awards, medals, and honors for his work in advancing Molecular Imaging, Nuclear Medicine, and early cancer detection. Some of his recent honors include IEEE Marie Sklodowska-Curie Award, IEEE Advancing Technology for Humanity in 2019, and the Distinguished Investigator Award, 7th Annual Academy for Radiology & Biomedical Imaging in 2018.

One the day Dr. Sanjiv Sam Gambhir’s death was announced, he also received Stanford highest honor, Dean’s Medal for Academic Excellence reserved for those who scientific, medical, humanitarian has advanced the mission of Stanford Medicine.

Several tributes pour in for Sam Gambhir

The Pediatric Molecular Imaging Program at Stanford led tributes with the following statement on Twitter.

“We are sad and heartbroken to announce the passing of Dr. Sanjiv Sam Gambhir, our Chair of Radiology at Stanford University. Sam was a remarkable leader and mentor, who had a profound impact on all of us. Our deepest sympathy goes out to his wife and family. May he rest in peace.”

Another tribute posted on Twitter by an admirer reads the following:

“I have never had the chance to learn from Dr. Gambhir, but I will never forget his support for my EB1 application. He was a true leader, scientist, and an exemplary role model.”

Several colleagues and students pay tribute to Gambhir with many describing the scientist as a visionary brilliant mind and gentlemen.

Gambhir’s work graced the cover of several scientific journals

A famed scientist, Gambhir has authored over 1,000 publications, according to his Stanford profile. His scientific contributions have graced the cover of over 25 journals including Nature Series, Science, and Science Translational Medicine.

Gambhir joined Stanford in 2003 and become the chair of the Department of Radiology seven years later. The scientific mastermind is survived by his wife Aruna Gambhir.

The couple had a son Milan, who died at age 16 in 2015 from glioblastoma multiforme — of the deadliest brain tumors.

It is unclear what cancer Gambhir died from as an official cause of death is yet to be announced.