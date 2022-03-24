Sandra Bullock has one movie that she wishes she never made — Here’s which one she is ‘still embarrassed by’

Sandra Bullock talks about one movie that she wishes she never filmed. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/ImagePressAgency

We all make mistakes sometimes, even A-list celebrities. Sandra Bullock is no exception to this rule. While she may have been a Hollywood “it girl” in the 1990s, that doesn’t mean every movie was a gem.

While doing a press tour for her new film The Lost City with Daniel Radcliffe, both stars were asked by TooFab to name one project in their past that they were embarrassed by, but that fans came around to later.

Which movie does Sandra Bullock regret filming?

When both actors were asked if they had any projects that they regret filming, Daniel and Sandra had very different answers.

Daniel mentioned that, at the time, being on the set for Harry Potter didn’t feel very “cool,” but that with time, he came to appreciate it and realize how cool it really was.

Sandra, however, mentioned Speed 2, the 1997 sequel to the smash hit Speed, and elaborated that fans never came around on that one.

“You stumped me with the, you know, fans coming around later on. I have one there no one came around to and I’m still embarrassed I was in. It’s called Speed 2. I’m very vocal about it, makes no sense. Slow boat. Slowly going toward an island,” she said.

When the interviewer responded that he really enjoyed it, Sandra had a pithy response, “Were you high?”

As Daniel laughed in the background, she continued, “That’s one that I wished I hadn’t done, and no fans came around. That I know of. Except for you.”

Speed 2: Cruise Control

Speed 2: Cruise Control is the 1997 action sequel to the runaway smash hit Speed. The sequel saw Sandra reprise her role, Annie, as she tries to save a full cruise ship after it is hijacked. Her co-star from the original film, Keanu Reeves, declined to appear in the sequel, instead working on The Devil’s Advocate with Al Pacino.

Speed 2 was nominated for several Razzie Awards, winning Worst Remake or Sequel. As of this writing, Speed 2: Cruise Control is currently sitting with a 4% on Rotten Tomatoes.

What has Sandra Bullock done previously?

In the 1990s, Sandra Bullock was known as “America’s sweetheart” after her breakout roles in Demolition Man and Speed.

Her acting debut was in the thriller Hangmen in 1987.

After becoming a household name, she went on to some other major roles, starring in The Net, Miss Congeniality, Hope Floats, Practical Magic, 28 Days, Two Weeks Notice, and Crash, among others.

Sandra has an ongoing history of charity donations and service. After Hurricane Harvey in 2017, she donated $1,000,000 to the Red Cross. People also reported that she donated $500,000 during the 2018 California wildfires. More recently, during the pandemic, Sandra donated 6,000 N95 masks to Los Angeles Hospitals.

Fans can watch The Lost City in theaters now. For those willing to experience Sandra’s most embarrassing film, it can be seen on Hulu, HBO Max, and Apple TV.