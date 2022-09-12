Sami Sheen stuns in a tiny string bikini for Maui photoshoot

Sami Sheen is showing off her bikini body in Hawaii. Pic credit: @samisheen/Instagram

Sami Sheen looks absolutely gorgeous in photos taken during a Maui photo shoot this week.

Charlie Sheen and Denise Richards’ daughter turned 18 years old just six months ago and ever since, she’s quickly been taking over her mom’s spot as a popular Hollywood sex symbol.

Her father, who has his own notorious past, was not supportive at first, especially after Sami announced that she would be joining the OnlyFans platform. However, he seems to have come around with the coaxing of her mom Denise.

Denise has been very supportive of her daughter, so much so that she also joined the platform and has started making her own content.

It’s not clear if Sami’s recent bikini photo shoot will end up on the site but we did get a photo from her day in the water and she looks stunning.

Sami can be seen looking off into the distance with wet, blonde hair as she stands in knee-deep water while wearing a skimpy pink bikini bottom and matching pink and white string bikini top.

Sami Sheen plays in the Maui water. Pic credit: Stewy/Backgrid

Sami Sheen gets creative with racy photos

Sami Sheen has been peppering social media with provocative photos pretty much since she turned 18 years old.

This particular photo, shared back in July, is especially artsy as it seems she’s gone out of her way to be creative with her racy photos in an effort to stand out.

Sami posed sweetly while riding a bike and blowing a big bubble with her bubble gum. She wore a cropped t-shirt that said Wild Things on the front, paying homage to her mom’s most popular movie.

Rather than posing in pants, Sami opted to wear a tiny seafoam green string bikini bottom.

Denise Richards explains why she’s supporting Sami Sheen

When Sami Sheen announced her decision to join an adult content platform, Charlie Sheen was pretty upset. However, her mom, Denise Richards, was on her side and even talked about why she didn’t have a problem with Sami sharing provocative pictures of herself.

“My daughter got a lot of backlash for opening the account. I had heard of OnlyFans but I wasn’t educated on what OnlyFans was, and once I started to learn about it, I really think that the creators of the site really took the best of every platform of social media and put it into one site,” Denise told KTLA.

The former RHOBH star continued, “You own your content. The other sites, they can sell your content. We all post pictures with ourselves with bathing suits on Instagram and some of the other sites that there’s no difference other than you actually own the content.”

It didn’t take long for Denise Richards to also join the platform as she doesn’t see an issue with earning a bit of cash for her own swimsuit photos and other racy content.