Sami Sheen spotted lingerie shopping at Victoria’s Secret after OnlyFans launch

Sami Sheen was spotted browsing lingerie at Victoria’s Secret following her OnlyFans success. Pic credit: @samisheen/Instagram

Charlie Sheen and Denise Richards’ daughter Sami Sheen appears to be browsing for new work apparel as she was spotted at Victoria’s Secret.

The 18-year-old recently announced that she was joining OnlyFans, a platform many use to earn money by posting adult content. Although there was some initial hesitation from Dad, Charlie and Denise fully support Sami’s endeavors.

Her work attire certainly isn’t the same as people who work in an office, but the purpose of OnlyFans is to create content for paying subscribers and keep them paying— so new lingerie means more content and, hopefully, more money.

Sami Sheen in skintight spandex while shopping for lingerie

Sami was spotted on Friday afternoon as she went to a Victoria’s Secret store in Los Angeles.

She wore her long blonde locks back in two braids and kept her makeup looking natural for the outing.

She sported skintight Nike athletic shorts and a matching black tank top. She also wore some white Nike Air Force 1 Mids with matching white crew socks.

Pic credit: Jvshvisions/BACKGRID

The outfit was finished with a pair of large gold hoop earrings and a black crocodile leather purse.

She was later seen in the store as well while she browsed the inventory and spoke with an associate.

At this time, both Charlie and Denise support Sami as she pursues her OnlyFans career and creates content as a new adult, and it’s clear that the efforts are paying off.

Sami Sheen seeing success on OnlyFans

Sami’s 109,000+ followers on Instagram are surely assisting in making her OnlyFans goals a success, and she’s making sure to use her social media platform to invite people to follow her and subscribe to her content.

According to her profile, Sami has about 5,900 followers on OnlyFans and has seven posts total with eight pieces of media. Users can subscribe for $19.99 a month, and there are discounts for multiple months purchased at once.

If all of Sami’s 5,900 followers paid $19.99 a month, the young entrepreneur would have made around $118,000 already. It’s unclear how many people are paying and how much she has made at this time, but it seems like moving to OnlyFans is paying off.

Now that she has both parents’ support, Sami seems unstoppable. Fans can expect more content from her in the future and can expect to continue to see her promote her OnlyFans profile on her Instagram account.