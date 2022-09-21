Sami Sheen sizzles in pink string bikini

Sami Sheen is stunning in a hot pink bikini. Pic credit: @samisheen/Instagram

Instagram model and content creator Sami Sheen is living up the last days of summer as autumn quickly approaches.

The daughter of Denise Richards and Charlie Sheen has been updating her 116 thousand Instagram followers with a lot of beachy looks over the past few weeks.

The blonde beauty spent some time in Maui and shared some stunning shots with her followers before moving on to her next venture.

Although she didn’t mark her location, she shared a quick mirror selfie with her followers via her Instagram Stories, showing off her svelte physique.

Keeping her long blonde locks in a middle part and framing her face, Sami posed in the mirror while wearing a pink string bikini top and matching bottoms.

The snap showed off her toned abs and obliques and gave fans a peek at her bellybutton piercing as well as some of the tattoos on her arms.

Pic credit: @samisheen/Instagram

This isn’t Sami’s first pink look over the past month or over summer, as it’s been a frequent color for the blonde, particularly when she was in Maui.

Sami Sheen stuns in tiny pink bikini on the beach

Earlier this month, Sami shared pictures from a beach photoshoot in Maui, where she wore a stunning pink bikini.

She shared many shots with her thousands of followers, including a few where she’s sprawled out on the beach and some in the water.

The 18-year-old model shared some snaps and wrote, “in your dreams” as she sunned her toned physique on the beach.

Sami also posed on the beach at sunset for some gorgeous photos in a pink sundress.

The silky fabric blended in with the beautiful blue water of the ocean and the tan sand as the sky was highlighted with oranges and yellows from the sun.

The background created a stunning visual effect for the model as she appeared to glow on the beach.

Following her beach photos, she shared some snaps of an outdoor shower experience.

Sami Sheen in pink bikini enjoys outdoor shower

Following her beachy pictures, Sami took some time to rinse off in an outdoor shower and shared the experience with her followers.

She wore a bikini that featured tons of pink, purple, and blue and kept her blonde locks free as she rinsed them off under the water.

In these shots, viewers could see some of her tattoos as well, including the wings on her back and the cowboy boot and horseshoe on her arm.