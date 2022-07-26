Sami Sheen shows off bare buns in the most creative way

Sami Sheen posted a bare bunned selfie. Pic credit: @samisheen/Instagram

Sami Sheen, daughter of Denise Richards and Charlie Sheen, has no problem showing off her body and made that very clear in a creative picture on Monday.

The Only Fans model proved she’s all grown up after showing off her bare bum in the reflection of a silver plate cover.

It looked as if she was enjoying a very fancy dinner, though clearly forgot the outfit to go with it — posing in nothing but a black thong.

She stood over the plate that was situated on a white tablecloth with a fork with her very toned butt on display in place of a meal.

Sami posted the shot to her Instagram Stories, and despite having an Only Fans, she still blesses her 114k followers with a number of racy pictures.

She only recently turned 18 and has been posting risque shots to her Instagram page, mostly in bikinis.

Pic credit: @samisheen/Instagram

Sami Sheen was recently seen on a bike in a bikini

Just last week, Sami was seen riding a bike in nothing but a white t-shirt and blue string bikini bottoms that were dangerously close to not covering everything.

Her white t-shirt said “wild thing” on it, and she blew a bubblegum bubble as her blonde hair blew in the breeze.

She captioned the picture with a simple fireball emoji, and it received over 5k likes.

Sami got patriotic as she celebrated the Fourth of July in a blue bikini at the beach

Her most recent bikini post was to celebrate the Fourth of July, in which she was seen getting into the patriotic spirit by wearing blue and red.

She wore a light blue bikini and gave a view from the back in the first picture of the Instagram carousel, which also featured a large red bow in her long blonde hair.

In the following photos, she lifted up her bikini bottoms and looked at the camera seductively to flaunt her very thin and toned frame.

She captioned the pictures, “happy 4th 🇺🇸🍻 link in bio xx.”

Charlie Sheen disapproves of his daughter being on Only Fans

Sami’s dad Charlie Sheen was not too pleased with the fact that she had joined Only Fans — and that’s an understatement.

The Two and a Half Men actor vehemently disapproves of his daughter being on the NSFW app, and appeared to blame her mother Denise Richards.

Charlie told Us Weekly, “This did not occur under my roof. I do not condone this but since I’m unable to prevent it, I urged her to keep it classy, creative and not sacrifice her integrity.”

Sami told TMZ recently that her father is still not on board with her being on the app, telling TMZ, “I don’t really mind, it’s totally fine.”

When asked if Charlie had come around to the idea yet, she replied, “No, he hasn’t, not too much.”