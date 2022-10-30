Sami Sheen looks incredible in full makeup for a selfie in her bed. Pic credit: @samisheen/Instagram

Sami Sheen was stunning in glamorous makeup for a selfie.

The full-coverage skin foundation perfectly matched Sami’s skin tone and gave her complexion a lovely matte look. Sami’s eyebrows were well-defined. She had light eyeshadow, long lashes, and soft eyeliner, which all brought out her bright blue eyes.

Sami rocked classic deep red lips that gave her look a nice pop of color. She paired this with a subtle contour and blush that nicely complemented the shape of her face.

Charlie Sheen’s daughter wore her bright blonde hair loose and tucked behind her ears and shoulders. She accessorized with gold earrings with pearly heart pendants hanging from them and with a simple gold septum piercing that gave her a bit of an extra edge.

Sami had a fuzzy white blanket pulled up around her, which gave off the allusion of a strapless top. The selfie accentuated the star’s collarbone and shoulders.

The online influencer’s overall look was fabulous, beautiful, and full of style.

Sami Sheen stuns in a floral dress at the beach

Sami posted a beautiful series of photos that showed her posing at the beach in a long dress with a floral pattern. The dress was lovely against the beach and paired nicely with Sami’s long blonde hair.

Sami accessorized with large silver hoop earrings, and the style of the dress allowed the camera to capture the tattoos on both of her arms. She carried a purse with a long strap over her right shoulder.

The beach featured a glowing sunset in the background that gave the photo a dreamlike quality. The sea waved with shining waters, and the sand was fresh and soft.

Sami’s post received over 2,000 likes.

Sami Sheen plugs work for collaborators

Sami posted a stunning model shot in a leotard with a large cutout and tagged everyone who collaborated to create the amazing photo. The photo was taken by Sonny Matson, who also photographs Bella Thorne.

The online creator also tagged Content X Studios, Krischelle Blackwell as an artist, John Cotter as the makeup artist, and Sammie M as the fashion stylist.

Sami looked incredible in the series of photos with blue eyeliner, gold eyeshadow that matched the leotard, and holding a red Coca-Cola can.

The series of photos earned over 3,000 likes and over 80 comments.