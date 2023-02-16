Sami Sheen took a moment to celebrate Valentine’s Day with her fans and followers in a romantic social media share.

The stunning blonde made the most of the day by surrounding herself with symbols popular for indicating the lovey-dovey feelings of the holiday.

Though her setup was simple, the daughter of actors Charlie Sheen and Denise Richards was an angelic vision as she wished her followers a Happy Valentine’s Day.

Although Sami is technically a nepo-baby, being born to two famous parents, she is carving her own way as a social media influencer.

With a current following of 122 thousand followers on Instagram, it’s clear that Sami is making her own way and is doing so quite successfully.

The love was well-received by her followers as Sami shared her softer side.

Taking to her Instagram, Sami shared three snaps in a sweet and on-theme carousel post.

In the first shot, Sami sat bedside, surrounded by some of the most romantic symbols of Valentine’s Day. Her photo op props included a big brown teddy bear with a red heart nose, a large velvet red heart pillow, and a couple of pink and red aluminum balloons placed in the corner behind her.

Sami sat at an angle to the camera lens in a pink lingerie set and a luxurious cream-colored robe that fell off her shoulders and across her lap.

Her bright blonde locks fell down her shoulders and back with a center part and soft waves.

Bringing a red rose to her lips, Sami shared a sweet smile with the camera.

The second shot featured the 18-year-old taking a moment to stop and smell the roses — literally. She sat cross-legged and closed her eyes while she took in the floral aroma.

Finally, Sami shifted angles once again and held the big brown bear on her bed. She looked comfortable and incredibly elegant in the shot to round out her post.

“happy v-day 🧸💋🥂,” she captioned the post.

Sami goes ‘business casual’ as she poses for Los Angeles photographer

Sami is busy carving out her own path, and, like her parents, Sami’s personality is bold and unwavering.

As previously reported by Monsters and Critics, in an Instagram post from December 2022, Sami went for a seemingly Clueless-inspired outfit as she posed for LA-based photographer Sonny Matson.

In the gorgeous shots, Sami sat sideways in a luxurious grey chair with her legs kicked up and over one of the chair’s arms.

Her feet were adorned with knee-high platform black boots, which she paired with a plaid matching miniskirt and blazer set.

The outfit was completed with a plunging white top and a baby pink purse.

As Sami pointed out in the post’s caption, her look was a risque take on “business casual.”