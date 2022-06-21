Sami Sheen in white lingerie after celebrating milestone

Sami Sheen wears white lingerie. Pic credit: @samisheen/Instagram

Sami Sheen is hitting the ground running with her OnlyFans content as she wears a white lacy bra and talks about her new career.

Sami’s OnlyFans announcement was a bit of a surprise for many because she has famous parents with a fair amount of money. Sami is the 18-year-old daughter of well-known actors Charlie Sheen and Denise Richards. The young lady has struggled in the past, moving out of Denise Richards’ home last year after family problems. Around Mother’s Day, the rift between Sami and Denise seemed to fade as the two took a sweet photo together for the holiday.

Now, Sami is creating content on OnlyFans, and with less than one week on the platform, she is having success.

Sami Sheen wears white bra and celebrates a milestone

Sami Sheen took to her Instagram story to give followers an idea of what kind of photos they would get if they subscribed to her OnlyFans account.

Sami posted a photo with an unbuttoned, open shirt that revealed a white, lacy bra.

Sami invited fans to click the link and join her OnlyFans, where they could see more content from her. Sami’s bleach blonde hair was in a center part and had loose waves. She rocked bright red lipstick and posed with her mouth slightly ajar.

Pic credit: @samisheen/Instagram

Sami wore soft pink blush and large hoop earrings as she stared at the camera.

Charlie Sheen changes opinion about Sami Sheen’s OnlyFans Career

When news of Sami’s OnlyFans career dropped, mom Denise was supportive of the idea. Denise told Page Six, “Sami is 18, and this decision wasn’t based on whose house she lives in. All I can do as a parent is guide her and trust her judgment, but she makes her own choices.”

Sign up for our newsletter!

Meanwhile, Charlie appeared unhappy with Sami’s decision and even referenced Denise. He said, “She is 18 years old now, and living with her mother. This did not occur under my roof. I do not condone this, but since I’m unable to prevent it, I urged her to keep it classy, creative, and not sacrifice her integrity.”

Perhaps Father’s Day gave Charlie a change of heart because he sang a different tune days later.

Charlie’s publicist delivered a statement to Us Weekly and said, “Denise has illuminated a variety of salient points that in my haste, I overlooked and dismissed.”

The statement continued, “Now more than ever, it’s essential that Sami have a united parental front to rely upon as she embarks on this new adventure. From this moment forward, she’ll have it abundantly.”

Mom Denise, father Charlie, and daughter Sami all seem in a positive place at this point.