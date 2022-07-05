Sami Sheen in thong bikini goes buns out for Fourth of July show off

Sami Sheen joined the ranks of other celebs who donned skimpier attire for the Fourth of July, putting her rear on display in a cheeky two-piece. Pic credit: @samisheen/Instagram

Sami Sheen showed off her Fourth of July style as she joined dozens of other celebrities in donning some skimpier attire for their holiday fun.

Taking to social media, Sami displayed her bikini appeal as she posed playfully in a light blue two-piece while standing in what looked to be either a lake or the ocean.

Sami put her buns on view in a cheeky bikini

Sami put on her best physique show-off as she revealed her sexier side to followers while enjoying some down-time by the water.

Sharing a series of four snaps to her social media page in celebration of the holiday weekend, Sami, who is the daughter of actors Charlie Sheen and Denise Richards, blended in with her surroundings as she skillfully stood with her back to the camera with nothing but the bluest of skies and ankle-lapping ripples around her.

Starting things off with a full backside view, Sami looked fit and tone in her bikini top and bottoms, the lower half of the swimwear angling inward and down to form a thong-style shape.

Her blonde hair hung down around her shoulders, tied back only partially at the top with a mid-head, red bow that added a perfect splash of color in the otherwise-blue-hued scenery and swimsuit.

Sami then turned herself around to face the lens, wowing while tugging on her bottoms and giving fans a glimpse of her flat abs and slender legs, along with her stringy top.

Photos three and four provided similar takes on the fully-frontal version and rear-facing first snap.

Charlie Sheen now supports Sami’s OnlyFans career move

While Sami celebrated the weekend in her bikini-best, the young star recently found herself in the middle of some parental drama after deciding to join the exclusive online, and often-risque, subscription site OnlyFans, to which celebs like Carmen Electra and Bella Thorne also belong.

Following the announcement that she would be sharing pics and videos of her body with OnlyFans members, the 18-year-old received some swift backlash from her father while her mother appeared to be nothing but supportive of the decision.

Charlie vocalized his disdain for his daughter’s choice to the public but Denise seemed to get his opinion turned around.

As reported on by Monsters and Critics, Charlie rescinded his original judgement, telling Us Weekly “Denise has illuminated a variety of salient points that in my haste, I overlooked and dismissed. Now more than ever, it’s essential that Sami have a united parental front to rely upon as she embarks on this new adventure. From this moment forward, she’ll have it abundantly.”

With both of her parents supporting her now, fans will surely be eager to see what lies ahead for Sami in her newest endeavor.