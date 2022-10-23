Sami Sheen showed off a cute tattoo in a new picture shared with fans. Pic credit: @samisheen/Instagram

Model and influencer Sami Sheen showed off a cute tattoo in a new gorgeous green selfie.

The 18-year-old daughter of Denise Richards and bad boy Charlie Sheen took to social media to share the snap in which she used nature as her backdrop.

In the sweet snap, Sami posed in front of some greenery which complemented the gown she wore that was a lovely muted shade of golden green.

The gown was strapless with a cowl neckline, which showed off the model’s toned shoulders and flawless complexion.

Her platinum blonde locks were styled straight with a middle part and were pushed behind the beauty’s shoulders in order to show off her jewelry.

Sami wore a gold choker necklace that featured round discs with green gems, and she wore matching heart earrings which also housed a large green gem that dangled from her ear.

She wore soft smoky eye makeup which was elevated with some dramatic false eyelashes and black liner, while on her lips she opted for a glossy pink shade.

A Tinkerbell sticker had been applied to the Instagram Story post, and on Sami’s shoulder, a sweet rainbow tattoo was visible. The colorful tattoo was in keeping with the green color palette she had chosen for the outfit.

Sami Sheen sizzles in tiny pink bikini

Sami has been known to use nature as the background for her social media snaps before, uploading a string of bikini snaps from various destinations.

She recently posted a sizzling snap using the breathtaking scenery of a Hawaiian beach as her backdrop.

Tagging herself in Maui, she lay on the golden sands of the beach as the water from the ocean tide washed over her body.

Propping herself up on her elbows, the stunner gazed directly into the camera showing a little of her string bikini.

A few swipes into the set of images showed Sami on her feet, with her incredible figure in full view. She was knee-deep in the ocean with only the bright blue sky and glistening ocean behind her.

She looked off to the side and flashed a smile, her hair wet from the ocean water. She wore a tiny striped bikini top in pink and white and she wore pink bikini bottoms to match.

Her toned, flat tummy was visible thanks to the barely-there bikini, which she accessorized with a piece of body jewelry in her belly-button.

A few more swipes saw Sami laying on the sand once again, looking incredible as her body stretched out to catch the sun’s rays.

Sami Sheen rinses off following beach photoshoot

After her photoshoot on the stunning beach, Sami then followed up with another photo op, this time as she rinsed off after her posing session.

Snapped from behind, she is seen again in the tiny bikini enjoying the water from an outdoor shower falling over her body.

Her blonde locks were soaked from the water and fell down her back as she held her face toward the shower.

Her figure looked amazing and she looked suitably sunkissed as some tan lines were visible.

In the second snap, she held her hands to her hair to help rinse out the sand and seawater, making some more of her tattoos visible as well as a large pair of hoop earrings.