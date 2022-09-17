Sami Sheen in pink string bikini for outdoor shower

Sami Sheen close up. Pic credit: @samisheen/Instagram

Model Sami Sheen isn’t holding back as she shows off her sizzling figure and enjoys an outdoor shower.

The famous social media face and daughter to actor Charlie Sheen put her silhouette on display ahead of the weekend, sharing photos of herself in a pink swim look and keeping it fresh.

The blonde posed outdoors and in a stringy and pastel pink two-piece.

Delighting her 116,000 followers, Sami opened in semi-profile. She posed amid a lush green hedge in front of a stacked stone-enclosed shower.

Sami closed her eyes as she took in the spray, showing off her curves as she chose a cheeky thong. Her long blonde hair was worn down, and she added trendy and massive hoop earrings for some low-key accessories.

Sami also drew attention to her arm tattoos. In a swipe right, the beauty arched her back slightly, placing both hands on the back of her head. She used a birthday cake emoji for her mysterious and unworded caption.

Fans have left over 3,000 likes overnight for the IG carousel featuring two photos.

Sami Sheen making plenty of headlines with hot shots

Sami is fresh from wowing fans in a skimpy bikini as she waded through ocean waters while in Hawaii this month.

She showed off her toned abs and belly piercing in a striped pink and white bikini, highlighting her porcelain skin while in Maui.

In the images gallery, the daughter of Denise Richards posed glamorously on golden sands, seemingly having the beach to herself.

Sami Sheen mentioned by mom Denise Richards regarding divorce

Sami was mentioned loosely when actress and reality star mom Denise Richards opened up on her split from sitcom star Charlie this year.

“‘Would I want my daughters to be married to this man?’ No offense to him, but I think he would take that and understand what I’m saying. It was very toxic,” she told Dear Media’s Divorced Not Dead podcast while referencing her ex.

Speaking of a brief attempt to make things work after Sami’s sister Lola was born, Denise continued: “It made me also know I could one day tell my girls that I did everything I could possibly do to make this family unit. I felt the most guilty splitting up the family unit. I struggled with that for years.”

Sami’s Instagram is followed by mom Denise, plus RHOBH costar Lisa Rinna.