Sami Sheen in braless sundress at sunset on the beach

Sami Sheen looked stunning in a braless sundress. Pic credit: @samisheen/Instagram

Sami Sheen shines in a stunning snap as she enjoys the sunset in a braless sundress.

The gorgeous pic shows Sami staring wistfully out to sea in dusky light while waves gently lap the beach in Maui, Hawaii.

Her pink dress clings tightly to her and hooped earrings complete the alluring ensemble as her hair blows gently in the breeze.

Sami, the daughter of actors Charlie Sheen and Denise Richards, only turned 18 recently but has been building up a strong following on Instagram with pics of her idyllic lifestyle.

This latest one was a big hit, with her 112k fans giving it lots of love.

And it’s easy to see why as she simmers to perfection in the glorious setting.

Sami regularly posts snaps in skimpy bikinis or of her relaxing in Hawaii’s stunning countryside.

And the pictures always show off her beauty and perfect figure to the max.

Sami Sheen follows mom to be a sex symbol

Monsters and Critics told recently how Sami posed for a daring bikini photoshoot.

The move was just one of late which has seen her taking over her mom’s sex symbol role.

She’s even joined the OnlyFans platform – a move supported by Denise but opposed by her dad at first. However, Charlie soon came around.

Denise even joined the site herself and talked about why she didn’t have a problem with Sami sharing provocative pictures of herself.

“My daughter got a lot of backlash for opening the account. I had heard of OnlyFans but I wasn’t educated on what OnlyFans was, and once I started to learn about it, I really think that the creators of the site really took the best of every platform of social media and put it into one site,” Denise told KTLA.

The former RHOBH star continued, “You own your content. The other sites, they can sell your content. We all post pictures with ourselves with bathing suits on Instagram and some of the other sites that there’s no difference other than you actually own the content.”

Making a meal of racy pic

Monsters and Critics also told recently how Sami had taken her saucy snaps to a new level as she got creative with a pic of her bare buns.

It looked as if she was enjoying a very fancy dinner, though clearly forgot the outfit to go with it — posing in nothing but a black thong.

She stood over the plate that was situated on a white tablecloth with a fork with her very toned butt on display in place of a meal.