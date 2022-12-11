Sami Sheen looks sensational in matching jacket and skirt and sky-high black boots. Pic credit: @samisheen/Instagram

Sami Sheen looked like she meant business as she slipped into a check jacket and mini skirt combo – teamed with black knee-length boots.

The 18-year-old can often be found posing up a storm and rocking the most stylish and flattering of ensembles.

As the daughter of Hollywood stars Denise Richards and Charlie Sheen, it’s no wonder Sami knows how to work a camera and carve a successful career for herself.

The social media starlet is already making waves in the industry – with Sami often creating edgy content for her 118k followers.

Right now, Sami is more focused than ever on giving her fans just what they like to see on their Instagram feed.

Earlier today, she posted another sizzling selfie to the gram, and this time – she was giving major Clueless vibes.

Sami Sheen looks sensational in pastel check jacket and miniskirt

In the snap, Sami can be seen lying back on a large grey velvet armchair as she struck a pose for her followers.

The model made sure all eyes were on her as she rocked a tiny pastel-colored miniskirt that showed off plenty of her sun-kissed skin.

She teamed the check skirt with a matching business jacket, adding a touch of sophistication to the barely-there look.

Underneath the gorgeous jacket, Sami wore a white ruffled vest that had a plunging neckline, tastefully showcasing her black bra.

Adding a touch of edge to her business smart look, Sami slipped into a pair of black boots that boasted a huge platform.

For makeup, she rocked a classic pink on her plump pout that gave her look a nice pop of color.

Sami’s iconic blonde locks looked fresh out of the salon and were styled in loose waves that cascaded down her shoulder.

She accessorized with silver earrings that had a pendant attached to them, as well as plenty of rings.

She captioned the sizzling snap: “business casual”

Sami Sheen stuns in full glam makeup and bold red lip

She might be known for her pulse-racing content, but last month Sami posted a more modest snap of her full glam makeup.

In the selfie, Sami rocked sky-high lashes, which complimented her blue eyes flawlessly.

As she pouted for the camera, all eyes were on her iconic plump pout, which was coated in a red gloss.

Her skin truly glowed in the light thanks to her subtle contour and blush that nicely complemented the shape of her flawless and defined face.

Sami styled her blonde tresses into loose waves with a strand tucked behind her ears and shoulders.