Sami Sheen was a tropical vision as she enjoyed a recent vacation to the islands of Hawaii.

The stunning blonde regularly shares updates with her fans and followers online, and her pictures often include destination shots with enviable scenery.

Naturally, this most recent social media share is no different.

Sami made Honolulu her destination, and with scenery like that, who wouldn’t want to be there?

The blonde beauty, the daughter of actors Charlie Sheen and Denise Richards, is carving her own path in the world and is gaining serious traction as a social media influencer.

Part of her appeal, of course, is her reliability and her bold and bubbly personality.

Sami Sheen is a metallic goddess in a pink bikini while vacationing in Hawaii

Taking to her Instagram, Sami wowed her followers with a bright social media share letting them all know where she’s landed in recent days.

The shot features Sami posing solo in front of a dazzling waterfall. The white water cascaded down into a gorgeous green body of water which settled just behind where Sami stood.

The secluded area was surrounded by hills of rocks and luscious greenery.

Although the scenery was beautiful, Sami and her stunning bikini choice stole the spotlight.

Sami stood front and center for the snap donning a bold metallic pink bikini. The bikini top had a sports bra-type design, while the bottoms were simple and high-cut at the hips.

For the shot, the 18-year-old crossed one leg in front of the other and raised her hands to run her fingers through her bright blonde locks.

Sami glanced off to the side and held her gaze away from the camera’s lens.

The shining material of her bikini was a perfect contrast to Sami’s well-bronzed skin, and she accessorized the look with gold hoop earrings and a simple belly button ring.

Sami kept the post’s caption simple, sharing only a rainbow emoji and geotagging Honolulu, Hawaii.

Sami promotes Coca-Cola while dazzling in a gold metallic crop top

Sami is clearly a fan of bold metallic statement pieces. In October, Sami made another social media share in yet another metallic top, this time sharing her stunning look and giving a shoutout to world-famous soda pop Coca-Cola.

In the unreal carousel post, Sami paired her metallic gold top with a striking full-glam makeup look, including a bright pink blush and matching metallic eyeshadow.

Given her rising status as a social media influencer, including a solid 123,000 followers on Instagram, Sami is really upping her influencer game.

Though it’s unclear if the post was an official partnership between Sami and the brand, her glam look and ability to display the product in each shot shows just how easily Sami would be for more brands to partner with.

Again, she used just an emoji for her caption, which is more than enough, given the beauty in each shot.