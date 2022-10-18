Sami Sheen stuns in a new photo wearing a shiny gold bra. Pic credit: @samisheen/Instagram

Hollywood is full of famous children, but Sami Sheen is really coming into her own as an adult, sharing photo after photo of herself wearing next to nothing.

As the daughter of Hollywood’s baddest bad boy Charlie Sheen and the ever-gorgeous Denise Richards, Sami was destined to make waves as she got older.

Based on the string of exciting photos she recently posted, the 18-year-old appears to be thoroughly enjoying her start of adulthood.

Between the numerous festivals, she’s attended, Sami took a moment to pose in a steamy campaign for Coca-Cola.

While the product she’s promoting is ice-cold, Sami looked red-hot in a skintight gold bandeau bra and connected black body suit.

The look showed off her multiple arm tattoos and was finished with complimenting gold eye shadow and oversized hoop earrings.

Oh, and we can’t forget to talk about her hair! Sami’s signature bright blonde locks were styled to wavy perfection for the shoot.

Sami let the Instagram carousel photos do all the talking, simply captioning the post with a “🥤” emoji.

Now, if you thought this was the most scandalous post by Sami on the internet, think again!

Sami Sheen shows off bikini body in sexy beach photo shoot

Sami wowed her 118K followers last month with an intimate series of photos showing off her figure on the beach in Maui, Hawaii.

The young beauty wore a blush pink and white striped string bikini that left very little to the imagination, especially as she lounged in the sand.

Once again, she paired the look with large hoop earrings, but her hair in these photos looked natural and beachy, fresh out of the clear blue water.

She gave the post a cheeky caption that read, “in your dreams.”

Sami Sheen bears it all on Instagram in nearly-nude polaroid photos

Sami took it all off earlier this month for a string of seductive polaroid snaps shared on Instagram.

The famous Hollywood daughter posed nude under a down comforter for classy polaroid photos that seem to be inspired by the days of film noir.

She had perfect cat-eye makeup and a pouty expression as she strategically covered herself in the unforgettable pics.

Other photos in the Instagram post show her wearing a cropped t-shirt with a large star on the front and skimpy underwear.

Always keeping it simple and to the point, Sami captioned the captivating share, “me on film.”